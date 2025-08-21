STATE, CITY UNVEIL THE HAUʻULA FAMILY ASSESSMENT CENTER THAT WILL SUPPORT HOUSELESS FAMILIES

Main, NEWS Posted on Aug 20, 2025 in Featured

August 20, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hauʻula Family Assessment Center is a new program that will provide safe, appropriate and immediate temporary low-barrier shelter for families experiencing homelessness. The project is a joint effort and partnership between the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services. The unveiling of the facility and blessing took place on Monday, August 18, 2025.

“At the Hauʻula Family Assessment Center, families will receive not only shelter, but also guidance, resources and the encouragement they need to take the next steps toward permanent housing,” shared Department of Human Services Director Ryan Yamane. “By providing virtual connections to public benefits, we can help families to access health coverage, food and financial assistance, all without the burden of traveling long distances.”

Representing Governor Josh Green, M.D., Jun Yang, Governor’s Homeless Coordinator, Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions said, “To every family who will come through these doors, know that you are valued, you are part of this community, and you have a place here. May this center be a beacon of hope and a reminder that when we work together, we can create real and lasting change.”

Representing Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Anton Krucky, City & County of Honolulu Department of Community Services director shared, “In one year’s time we have opened four family shelters, all in partnership with the state, a true testament to the strong collaboration between the city and state and our shared commitment to expanding housing opportunities because all families deserve to be housed.”

“The Hauʻula Family Assessment Center provides emergency shelter services in combination with housing-focused case management, housing navigation and rapid rehousing services to transition families experiencing homelessness from living unsheltered to longer-term permanent housing,” said Scott Morishige, administrator, Department of Human Services Benefits, Employment and Support Services Division. “It is a testament to what can be accomplished when vision is paired with leadership and collaboration.”

Harold Brackeen III, Homeless Programs Office administrator, under the Department of Human Services Benefits, Employment and Support Services Division shared, “The Hauʻula Family Assessment Center is the first of its kind in the Koʻolauloa area, and it was created through a partnership between the state of Hawaiʻi and City and County of Honolulu to address family homelessness.”

Brackeen continued, “The City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services has played an integral role in this project, not only as the owner of the facility, but also for their leadership, vision and community outreach.”

The Department of Human Services’ Homeless Programs Office provides the funding for the Hauʻula Family Assessment Center services and administers the service contract with the provider, Corazon Hawaii, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

“The Hauʻula Family Assessment Center opened on July 31, and since it opened a total of four families, that is 18 individuals, are currently residing here,” shared Sonia Davalos, executive director of Corazon Hawaii. “And that is just the beginning, we anticipate that up to 24 families will reside here within the first year.”

Kahu Kealiʻi Haverly performed the pule and blessing, along with Kumu Kekela Miller and her group, Halau Hula ‘O Kekela.

More information about the Hauʻula Family Assessment Center:

What is the Hauʻula Family Assessment Center?

The Hauʻula Family Assessment Center (FAC) is a new program that will provide safe, appropriate and immediate temporary low-barrier shelter for families experiencing homelessness. The Hauʻula FAC works together with other state programs such as Permanent Supportive Housing, Rapid Rehousing, Emergency Shelter, Kauhale and Homeless Outreach to provide an array of different interventions to effectively address homelessness on the island of Oʻahu. The project is a joint effort of the Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services.

When did this FAC open and how many families will be served?

The Hauʻula FAC opened on July 31, 2025. Since its opening, a total of four families (18 individuals) have been placed into the FAC. The Hauʻula FAC anticipates serving up to 24 households in its first year.

What are the roles of the state and city?

The DHS Homeless Programs Office (HPO) is providing the funding for the Hauʻula FAC services and administers the service contract with the FAC provider Corazon Hawaii. The City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services owns the facility and leases it to HPO for administration of this service.

What is the target population for the Hauʻula FAC?

The target population are unsheltered families experiencing homelessness and are transitioning to permanent housing. Families entering the Hauʻula FAC from the area spanning from Kāneʻohe to Haleʻiwa will be prioritized for assistance.

What is the community need?

According to the Oʻahu Point in Time Count, between 2022 and 2024, the number of families with children living unsheltered on Oʻahu increased from 39 to 55, or a 41% increase. The number of unsheltered children increased from 78 to 115 during the same period, or a 47% increase. The data indicates the need for additional resources, such as the Hauʻula FAC, which transition unsheltered families to longer-term housing. From 2022 to 2024, Point in Time Count Reports showed changing patterns in homelessness on Oʻahu. The average stay in emergency shelters rose from 208 days in 2022 to 248 days in 2023, then decreased to 190 days in 2024. In 2024, 15% of unsheltered families on Oʻahu were in Waimānalo to Kāneʻohe, 7% in Kāneʻohe to Lāʻie, and 2% in Lāʻie to Haleʻiwa. The data highlights a critical need for services for unsheltered families in the area that will be directly serviced by the Hauʻula FAC

What types of services will be provided at the Hauʻula FAC?

The Hauʻula FAC will provide emergency shelter services in combination with housing-focused case management, housing navigation and rapid rehousing services, to transition families experiencing homelessness from living unsheltered to longer-term permanent housing.

Are there other FACs in Hawaiʻi?

Yes. There are two other FACs, including the Māʻili FAC in Leeward Oʻahu that is operated by Catholic Charities Hawaiʻi and the Puna FAC on Hawaiʻi Island that is operated by the Neighborhood Place of Puna. The FACs are all funded by DHS HPO, which administers and monitors the contracts for FAC services.

