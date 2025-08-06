The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Methane Market Forecasted to Achieve US $178.64 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $178.65 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Methane Market In 2025?

The scale of the methane market has seen robust expansion in the recent past. Its growth is projected to increase from $116.19 billion in 2024 to $126.37 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The surge in growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as industrialization, energy production, agricultural activities, waste management, fossil fuel extraction, and modifications in deforestation and land utilization.

In the coming years, the methane market size is predicted to experience robust expansion, reaching a value of $178.65 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be linked to renewable energy efforts, transition to sustainable practices, investments in methane abatement measures, and methane monitoring and reporting standards. Key trends for the forecast period encompass growing awareness of climate change, monitoring of methane emissions, reduction of agricultural emissions, initiatives to reduce industrial emissions, and changes in policies and regulations.

Download a free sample of the methane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9939&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Methane Market?

The growth of the methane market is projected to be spurred by escalating demand from the automotive industry. This sector, encompassing companies involved in the production, sales, repair, and customization of motorized vehicles, employs methane as a fuel resource. This is attributed to its inexpensive nature and cleaner emissions relative to traditional gasoline or diesel fuel. Predominantly, methane finds use in light-duty vehicles in a compressed form, either as compressed natural gas (CNG) or compressed biogas (CBG), and in a liquefied state for heavy-duty long-haul vehicles. According to an April 2022 report by the Belgium-based European Automobile Manufacturers Association, global automobile production in 2021 totalled 79.1 million, marking a 1.3% rise from the previous year. Likewise, a March 2022 report by the US Department Of Energy highlighted the 85% surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2021. Evidently, these upward trends in the automotive sector are instigating an increase in the demand for methane.

Who Are The Key Players In The Methane Industry?

Major players in the Methane Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BP plc

• Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

• IGas Energy plc

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Senex Energy Limited

• Shell plc

• China National Offshore Oil Corporation

• Metgasco Limited

• G3 Exploration Ltd.

• Air Liquide SA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Methane Market In The Globe?

Cutting-edge technological innovations are emerging as a significant trend in the methane market. Many prominent businesses in the methane market are embracing these new technologies to maintain their market dominance. For instance, the United Nations Environment Programme, a company based in Kenya, inaugurated the Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) in November 2022. MARS, a satellite-based project aimed at detecting and curbing global methane emissions, employs advanced satellite technology to monitor in real time and pinpoint the major sources of emissions. MARS is committed to reducing emissions by 30% by 2030 in accordance with the Global Methane Pledge. This system is designed to foster transparency and accountability by making data accessible to the public. Moreover, it features advanced technology that allows for immediate data on methane emissions to enable prompt action, as well as global monitoring of emissions across the energy, waste, and agriculture industries. The integration of multiple satellite sources also ensures accurate detection and attribution.

What Segments Are Covered In The Methane Market Report?

The methanemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Natural, Synthetic

2) By Production Method: Fermentation, Gasification

3) By Application: Fuel, Natural Gas, Chemical Feedstock, Liquefied Natural Gas, Liquid-Methane Rocket Fuel, Power Generation, Residential, Other Applications

4) By End Users: Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Electrical, Chemical, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Natural: Conventional Natural Gas, Biogas, Landfill Gas

2) By Synthetic: Methanol-To-Gas (MTG), Power-To-Gas, Gasification Processes

View the full methane market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/methane-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Methane Market By 2025?

In the year 2024, North America dominated the methane market as the largest region, closely followed by Europe. The Methane Global Market Report 2025 covers a wide array of regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, providing an assessment of their projected growth in the market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Methane Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Chloromethane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chloromethane-global-market-report

Biomethane Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biomethane-global-market-report

Coal Bed Methane Cbm Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coal-bed-methane-cbm-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.