Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Welcomes Dr. Stephanie Salanitri to Their Pediatric Dentistry Team

Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers Dr. Stephanie Salanitri, Specialist Pediatric Dentist at Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers

Highly Experienced Australian Pediatric Specialist Joins The Springs Souk & Marina Walk Centers, Bringing 30 Years of Expertise in Child-Focused Dental Care

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Stephanie Salanitri, Specialist Pediatric Dentist, to its team of internationally trained dental specialists.

With 30 years of clinical experience across Australia and Singapore, Dr. Stephanie is known for her gentle, evidence-based approach to children’s oral healthcare. She provides comprehensive pediatric dental services to infants, children, teens, and patients with special needs—offering both surgical and restorative treatments in regular clinical settings as well as under sedation or general anaesthesia.

Dr. Stephanie completed her Bachelor of Dental Science in 1995, followed by a Doctorate in Clinical Dentistry in Paediatrics in 2013—both from the University of Queensland in Brisbane. Her areas of expertise include early orthodontic care, full-mouth rehabilitation under general anaesthesia, preventive and minimally invasive dentistry, as well as early intervention for oral habits, mouth breathing, and myofunctional disorders.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Stephanie has played an active role in mentoring young dentists, delivering continuing education programs, and contributing to community health initiatives across Malaysia and Indonesia.

“We are proud to welcome Dr. Stephanie Salanitri to our team,” says Dr. E. Nicolas, Founder of Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers. “Her extensive experience, deep compassion for children, and commitment to family-centered care make her an exceptional addition to our pediatric dentistry department.”

“At Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers, we believe that early, positive dental experiences can set the foundation for lifelong oral health. With the addition of specialists like Dr. Stephanie, we continue to lead the way in providing advanced, gentle, and individualized care for every child.”

Dr. Stephanie is now seeing patients at Drs. Nicolas & Asp Centers – The Springs Souk and Marina Walk. For appointments, please call 04 394 7777 or visit nicolasandasp.com.

