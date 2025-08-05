UTM Students Deliver Innovative Industry Projects to Boost Local and Regional Development

MACAU, August 5 - Undergraduate students from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) enrolled in Bachelor of Science in Tourism Business Management and Hotel Management programmes have completed three industry projects, showcasing their ability to apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges in entrepreneurship, technology, and rural revitalisation.

Revitalising Macao’s Culinary Heritage

In collaboration with local Macanese fast-food concept Siu Saam Baa, UTM students developed scalable business models to help the brand expand into mainland China while preserving authentic Macanese flavours. The project explored ways to make Macanese cuisine a mainstream dining option beyond Macao’s tourist market. Founder Adelino da Conceição de Assis praised the students for their innovative approaches to menu adaptation, digital marketing, and franchise development.

Transforming Technology into Tourism Solutions

Partnering with tech innovator Cave Giant, UTM students developed viable business applications for Cave Giant's advanced 3D scanning, AI data processing and digital imaging technologies within the tourism, hospitality and education sectors. Their proposals included immersive cultural tours, virtual training tools, and interactive educational applications—all designed to position Cave Giant as a leader in digital tourism solutions.

Driving Rural Revitalisation in Taishan

This project began with an intensive two-day, one-night field trip to Taishan City in February 2025. During this immersive experience, students visited Yinxin Cultural Ancient Street and surrounding areas to study the local culture, historical resources, and community assets firsthand. Following their fieldwork, students spent several months developing comprehensive tourism concepts and business ecosystem strategies to revitalise the area. Their work culminated in recent presentations to representatives from the Taishan Youth Association of Macau, where they proposed innovative approaches to leverage local heritage for sustainable economic development.

Dr. Lourenço, UTM Assistant Professor, highlighted that these collaborations reflect UTM’s commitment to industry-relevant education, bridging theory and practice to support local and regional development: “Our students have demonstrated how academic research can directly benefit businesses and communities. Whether scaling a food brand, commercialising technology, or revitalising rural areas, they’ve shown creativity, strategic thinking, and cultural sensitivity.”