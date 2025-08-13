Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Hold Economic and Trade Exchange Meeting in Shanghai Supporting Synergistic Development of the AI Industry in the Greater Bay Area and Yangtze River Delta

MACAU, August 13 - The "2025 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area-Yangtze River Delta Economic and Trade Co-operation Exchange Conference (Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Industry Session)", jointly organised by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, InvestHK of the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, took place on 12 August in Shanghai.

The exchange conference focused on the artificial intelligence and robotics industry, featuring themed presentations and project roadshows to comprehensively showcase the support policies of Guangdong’s, Hong Kong’s and Macao’s business environments and industries. Nearly 200 representatives from research institutions and tech companies in the Yangtze River Delta attended the event, facilitating the connection and synergistic development between the Yangtze River Delta and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area industries.

Showcasing Commercial Advantages and Industry Support Policies of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao

During the event, Level-two Inspector of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Commerce Huang Xin, Assistant Director-General of InvestHK Loretta Lee, and IPIM Director Larry Leong, shared insights on the development advantages and investment policies of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Leong emphasised that Macao shows a strong momentum in terms of policies’ boosting effect on technological industry, competitiveness of business environment, and vitality of the service economy. With the unique influence of the China-Portuguese-speaking countries platform, Macao holds significant advantages in resource aggregation, talent cultivation, capital flow, spatial expansion, and international co-operation. Moving forward, Macao will continue to play a pivotal role in the nation’s openness as a connecter of the internal and external markets, intensifying the efforts of "bringing in investments" and "going global" to promote regional synergistic development.

Representatives from various Greater Bay Area cities, including Guangzhou and Shenzhen, introduced their local policies, industry layouts, and supporting measures related to the artificial intelligence and robotics sectors. Eight high-quality projects were presented in roadshows, further strengthening the ties between the Yangtze River Delta region and the Greater Bay Area in the field of innovation in artificial intelligence and robotics, facilitating regional resource sharing.

Precise Investment Promotion to Encourage Shanghai Enterprises to Expand Businesses in Hengqin

During the visit to Shanghai, IPIM and with the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin visited six enterprises in the fields of financial technology, digital management, as well as film and entertainment to conduct targeted investment promotion. This initiative aims to motivate more potential local enterprises to take advantage of the favourable policies in Hengqin and establish production bases, research and development centres, or international headquarters, so as to inject new momentum into appropriately diversified economic development.