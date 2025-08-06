【Extensive destination marketing】MGTO garners over 10 million followers on 28 social media accounts

MACAU, August 6 - MGTO is forging ahead with destination marketing by unveiling a growing diversity of promotional channels, mapping out promotional strategies in accord with market trends and demands. Since 2009, the Office has successively launched various official platforms on social media to spotlight Macao, which added up to 28 marketing accounts on the Internet by 2024. The aggregate count of followers topped 10 million in July 2025, suggesting the far-reaching marketing impact. MGTO is dedicated to showcasing Macao’s rich tapestry of “tourism +” and vibrant scene as a world centre of tourism and leisure through a diversity of innovative online and offline initiatives, tapping into different visitor markets for robust tourism and economy.

Reach global visitors in tune with market trends

Keeping up with the latest market trends, MGTO continues to optimize its marketing strategies. Besides traditional marketing endeavors, the Office also leverages various social media platforms to disseminate Macao’s latest travel tips and offerings of unique trip experiences, festivals and events to potential visitors around the world in innovative and interactive ways.

In view of users’ preferences of social media in different visitor markets, MGTO has successively launched different official marketing platforms on social media including Twitter (now named “X”), Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Tiktok, KakaoTalk and Line. For the Chinese mainland market, with the rise of new social media, MGTO opened its accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin successively starting from 2014 for strategic marketing towards various market segments of social media users.

Expand marketing impact through 28 social media accounts + KOLs

MGTO’s social media accounts have garnered a rising number of followers each year. Up to 2024, MGTO has opened 28 marketing accounts on social media as follows: Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube in the global market; WeChat, Weixin Channels, Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu in the Chinese mainland; Facebook and Instagram in Hong Kong; Facebook, Instagram and Line in Taiwan region; Facebook, Instagram, KakaoTalk, YouTube and Naver Blog in Korea; Facebook, Instagram and Line in Thailand; Facebook and Instagram in Portugal; as well as Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube in Japan. The total of followers of the Office’s marketing platforms has exceeded 10 million last month.

To widen the promotional impact, MGTO has invited well-known internet influencers from overseas, the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong to spotlight the mega events organized by the Office in recent years for higher visibility through live streams as well as graphic, written and video posts on their own social media platforms.

Target Generation Z travelers through KOLs and IP

In parallel with its promotional strategies, MGTO launched numerous innovative initiatives tailored around the interest of Generation Z travelers, including “POP MART MACAO CITYWALK” and “Enchanting Macao” as a mega promotional event organized in collaboration with Douyin Group, in addition to the following projects: the Office supported Zhejiang Satellite TV’s filming of the variety show “Keep Running” in Macao. In collaboration with Bilibili, MGTO set up a Macao booth featuring the famous animation series “Link Click” produced by this Chinese online platform, at the exhibition of Bilibili World 2025 in Shanghai. The “Capture Enchanting Macao” photo contest was held in collaboration with Meituan. Furthermore, MGTO’s Tiktok account has recently launched a widely-popular short drama series in Indonesian language; targeting young audiences, the series features Macao’s scenery as part of the filming locations; the view counts of the trailer and ten drama episodes neared 100 million in total. In the fourth quarter, the Office will organize Asia’s prestigious international influencer event to widen the destination appeal.

Welcome global visitors by special offers on air, land and sea transport

Riding on the widespread marketing impact, MGTO launched different promotional initiatives and special measures to attract visitors from different parts of the world, including the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaign and the “Fly you to Macao” special offer of free ferry and bus tickets. Special air ticket offers were presented in partnership with local, regional and international airlines. The Office also partnered with mega online travel agencies and travel platforms such as Agoda, Skyscanner, Trip.com, Traveloka, Ctrip.com, LY.com, KKday and Klook, to provide special offers on hotels, air tickets, tours, dining and products, to spark the intent of visitors from worldwide to travel to Macao.

MGTO will step up with online and offline initiatives to show Macao’s unique destination appeal to the world through a variety of innovative means, reinforcing the contribution of the Greater China market while expanding that of international visitor markets. Great marketing efforts will be made to raise Macao’s international profile, expand the range of visitor markets and diversify Macao’s tourism development in line with the development plan for adequate economic diversification.