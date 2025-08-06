SOOHO.IO and KOMSCO Sign MOU for Digital Payment Innovation for International Visitors in Korea

KOMSCO and SOOHO.IO - MOU Signing Ceremony

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOOHO.IO, a pioneering blockchain fintech company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for digital transformation cooperation with Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corporation (KOMSCO), represented by CEO Jisu Park and Executive Director for ICT Business, Seongmin Han respectively.

The agreement leverages each organization's technical capabilities and expertise to significantly improve payment convenience for international visitors in Korea and advance digital financial infrastructure.

Under the MOU, both organizations will pursue phased cooperation for practical digital finance innovation and infrastructure development, including: joint development of digital identity authentication and PBM (Purpose Bound Money) payment platforms for international visitors in Korea; identification of digital transformation pilot sites through joint participation in government projects; and collaborative development discussions for next-generation digital voucher platforms.

SOOHO.IO plans to accelerate development of innovative blockchain-based payment solutions through this partnership. This will enable international visitors in Korea to access convenient financial services without language barriers or currency exchange complications, contributing to the competitiveness of Korea's tourism industry.

KOMSCO, a state-owned enterprise established in 1951, has evolved beyond its traditional business of producing currency, ID cards, passports, and vouchers commissioned by the government and local authorities. Through digital transformation, the company launched its mobile local gift certificate platform "Chak" in 2019, currently serving 82 local governments nationwide, and has been independently operating the integrated Onnuri gift certificate platform since March this year.

"This collaboration with KOMSCO will serve as a solid foundation for digital finance innovation," said Jisu Park, CEO of SOOHO.IO. "Through our partnership, we will build world-class digital payment infrastructure and create tangible improvements for international tourists."

Seongmin Han, Executive Director for ICT Business at KOMSCO, stated, "Through this agreement with SOOHO.IO, we will cooperate to provide convenient digital identity authentication and payment environments for various users, including international tourists visiting Korea. KOMSCO will continue to lead digital innovation in the public fintech sector based on our mobile DID, Chak and Onnuri platform."

Since its establishment in 2019, SOOHO.IO has protected over KRW 3.2 trillion in digital assets through blockchain security technology and has been recognized for its technical capabilities through participation in the Bank of Korea's CBDC digital voucher project, Project Hangang. The company's flagship product, Touchstone, is consortium blockchain infrastructure for financial institutions that enables secure issuance and distribution of digital assets. Its Purpose Bound Money (PBM) development platform, Purplace, implements programmable digital currency with conditional payment capabilities, enabling innovative financial services.



