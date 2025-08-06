The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Aircraft Ignition System Market: Opportunities and Challenges

It will grow to $4.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Ignition System Market Through 2025?

The market size of the aircraft hydraulic system has seen swift expansion of late. The market is projected to rise from $2.56 billion in 2024 to an estimate of $2.91 billion in 2025, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this surge in the earlier phase include the expansion of commercial aviation, upgrades in military aircraft, an older aircraft fleet, stringent aircraft safety regulations, and upcoming markets.

In the ensuing years, the aircraft hydraulic system market is anticipated to witness a swift expansion. The market projection is a rise to $4.68 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The surge during the predicted period is fueled by various factors including the evolution of electric aircraft, restoration of air travel, heightened defense budgets, and trade and geopolitical influences. Throughout the forecast period, key trends such as electrification and hybridization, sustainable hydraulic systems, IoT and predictive maintenance, intelligent sensors, and additive manufacturing are expected to stand out.

Download a free sample of the aircraft ignition system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6748&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Aircraft Ignition System Market?

The progression of the aircraft hydraulic system market is projected to be driven by the heightened use of larger commercial aircraft. These are defined as those aircraft that hold 12,500 pounds. The hydraulics in aircraft provide necessary uniformity for large-scale planes while also decreasing cooling expenses and improving load carrying ability. As an illustration, Airbus SE, the Netherlands-based aircraft manufacturing commercial company, delivered 661 commercial aircraft to 84 customers in 2022, marking an 8% increase compared to 2021, in January 2023. Thus, the escalated use of larger commercial planes is fueling the advancement of the aircraft hydraulic system market.

Which Players Dominate The Aircraft Ignition System Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Parker Hannifin Corporation

• Dynex/Rivett Inc.

• Liebherr-International AG

• Woodward Inc.

• Triumph Group Inc.

• Moog Inc.

• Arkwin Industries Inc.

• Safran S.A.

• Hycom Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

• Senior plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Aircraft Ignition System Market?

Technological innovations have been identified as a primary trend gaining recognition in the aircraft hydraulic system market. To maintain their market standing, main businesses in the market are rolling out new technologies. For example, Greene Tweed, an American producer of high-performance seals, unveiled its new L-Cap seal for hydraulic uses in aerospace. This new seal, which features the company's proprietary Avalon PTFE, Arlon PEEK, and elastomer materials, is acclaimed to exceed industry expectations for performance and longevity. It ensures a lengthy service life span, reduced fluid loss, and optimal functionality across a wide variety of temperatures. The L-Cap seal from Greene Tweed, which is used in imperative flight actuation systems, provides exceptional fluid sealing in hydraulic cylinders, even under extremely high pressure.

Global Aircraft Ignition System Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The aircraft hydraulic system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Open-Center, Closed-Center

2) By Component: Reservoirs, Pumps, Valves, Hydraulic Fuses, Accumulators, Actuators, Other Components

3) By Fluid Type: Vegetable-Based, Petroleum-Based, Synthetic-Based

4) By Wing Type: Fixed-Wing, Rotary Wing

5) By End User: Air force, Commercial and General Aviation

Subsegments:

1) By Open-Center Hydraulic Systems: Power Pack Systems, Hydraulic Power Units (HPUs), Flow Control Components, Open-Loop Systems

2) By Closed-Center Hydraulic Systems: Power-Boosted Systems, Integrated Hydraulic Actuation Systems, Closed-Loop Control Systems, Fly-by-Wire Systems

View the full aircraft ignition system market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-hydraulic-system-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Aircraft Ignition System Market?

In the 2025 Aircraft Ignition System Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the aircraft hydraulic system industry for the year 2024. The report projects North America to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report comprises data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aircraft Ignition System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-market

Aerospace Support And Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-support-and-auxiliary-equipment-global-market-report

Aerospace Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.