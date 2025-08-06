Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 6 August 2025

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 6th of August 2025.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased slightly from 69.36 US Dollars (USD) to 69.06 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factor to the lower crude oil price is the decision by OPEC to increase production and the uncertainty caused by looming US trade tariffs including secondary tariffs which could affect global economic growth and demand for crude oil.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international petrol prices decreased in line with the decrease in crude oil prices. The prices of diesel and paraffin increased due to low stocks in the US, unplanned refinery shutdowns and closures of refineries in the EU which have resulted in tight supply. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices (BFP) of petrol by 23.49 cents per litre (c/l), and higher contributions to the BFP of diesel and illuminating paraffin by 69.94 c/l and 35.57 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane decreased during the period under review.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (USD), (from 17.84 to 17.76 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol by between 4.00 – 5.00 cents per litre on all products.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.707 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of June 2025. In line with the provisions of the SelfAdjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 6th of August 2025.

5. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R14 633.10 and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas in Western Cape will be R35.30 effective from the 6th of August 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for August 2025 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Twenty-eight cents per litre (28.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Twenty-eight cents per litre (28.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): Sixty-five cents per litre (65.00 c/l) increase.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): Sixty-three cents per litre (63.00 c/l) increase.

Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): Thirty-two cents per litre (32.00 c/l) increase.

SMNRP for IP: Forty-three cents per litre (43.00 c/l) increase.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Sixty-nine cents per kilogram (69.00 c/kg) decrease and seventy-eight cents per kilogram (78.00 c/kg) decrease in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different zones will be published on Tuesday, the 5th of August 2025.

Enquiries: mediadesk@dmre.gov.za

Ms Yolanda Mhlathi

E-mail: yolanda.mhlathi@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 067 258 1122

Mr Johannes Mokobane

E-mail: johannes.mokobane@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 766 3674

Ms Lerato Ntsoko

E-mail: lerato.ntsoko@dmre.gov.za

Cell: 082 459 2788