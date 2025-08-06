The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

It will grow to $6.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aircraft Health Monitoring Market?

The market size for aircraft health monitoring has been on a robust growth trajectory in the past few years. The market, which stood at $4.52 billion in 2024 is projected to reach $4.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to ongoing research and development, inputs from pilots, incident scrutiny, evolution of flight data recording, enhancements in communication systems, and an emphasis on dependability and maintenance planning.

Future predictions suggest a bullish growth on the aircraft health monitoring market size, expecting a value of $6.86 billion by 2029, stemming from a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This expected growth during the forecast period is primarily driven by predictive maintenance solutions, significant focus on flight safety, strategic operational cost reduction, fleet-wide surveillance and enhancement, fuel conservation tactics and performance optimization, and condition-prepared maintenance approaches. Key trends to note during this period are a rising demand for immediate diagnostics, breakthroughs in sensor technology, integration of IoT and big data analytics, heightened emphasis on predictive maintenance, and a renewed focus on flight safety.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aircraft Health Monitoring Global Market Growth?

The escalating requirement for safety and effectiveness in the aviation sector following accidents is anticipated to fuel the growth of the aircraft health monitoring market. The key aim of safety management in this industry is prevention of human injuries or fatalities, as well as minimising environmental and property damage. Given the several potential hazards associated with aircraft for passengers and the environment, numerous aviation firms have started to prioritize aircraft health and safety to guarantee safer journeys and to minimize aircraft-related fatalities. These soaring safety considerations for aircraft by authorities and businesses have amplified the demand for aircraft health monitoring systems which aid in minimizing maintenance and operation expenses whilst enhancing the overall safety of the aircraft. For instance, in 2022, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based Trade association's yearly safety report, the commercial aviation sector witnessed 39 accidents in total in 2022, up from 29 accidents in 2021. Consequently, the escalating requirement for safety and effectiveness in the aviation sector due to accidents will catalyze the expansion of the aircraft health monitoring market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aircraft Health Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Airbus SAS

• Safran SA

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• General Electric Company

• Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

• Flyth Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aircraft Health Monitoring Market?

Product invention is a predominant trend in the realm of aircraft health monitoring. Key businesses in these systems are heavily centred on creating groundbreaking monitoring systems to solidify their place in the market. As a case in point, Collins Aerospace, a prime supplier of aerospace and defense products based in the US, unveiled its new AHM (Aircraft Health Monitoring) solution in November 2022. This was specially designed to bolster the performance and health of the Boeing 737 NG (Next Generation) engines. The novel digital fleet management applications consist of predictive health analytics for improved maintenance operations, digital tech-ops for 737 NG, A320 family, and other aircraft displayed on a single interface. They also involve condition monitoring for 737 NG, jointly produced with United Airlines. The AHM system aims to yield real-time data and insights for anticipatory maintenance and operational efficiency, therefore bolstering the evolution of aviation technology and safety regulations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market Report?

The aircraft health monitoring market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By System: Engine Health Monitoring, Structural Health Monitoring, Component Monitoring

3) By Operation Mode: Real time, Non-real-time

4) By Fit: Line fit, Retro fit

5) By End User: OEMs, MRO, Airlines

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems, Communication Equipment

2) By Software: Predictive Maintenance Software, Data Analytics Tools, Health Monitoring Systems

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aircraft Health Monitoring Industry?

In the Aircraft Health Monitoring Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in 2024 and is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides coverage for a diverse range of regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

