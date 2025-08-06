Aircraft Autopilot System Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aircraft Autopilot System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Aircraft Autopilot System Market Through 2025?

The market size for the aircraft autopilot system has prospered significantly in the later years. The market is projected to expand from a value of $5.53 billion in 2024 to a robust $5.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors such as improved aircraft performance, increased aerodynamic efficiency, decreased weight, enhanced safety and stability, refined aesthetics and escalated market competitiveness have contributed to this historic growth.

In the years to come, the aircraft autopilot system market is projected to experience robust growth. It is anticipated to expand to $7.84 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth within the forecasted period can be linked to factors such as innovative aircraft designs, environmental sustainability initiatives in aviation, regulatory stipulations, increase in global air traffic, and the use of cutting-edge materials. Technological amalgamation, noise reduction technology incorporation, custom-fit for various aircraft models, retrofitting and aftermarket services, and strategic collaborations and partnerships are among the major trends anticipated within this time frame.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Aircraft Autopilot System Market?

The rise in air traffic is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the aircraft autopilot system market. Air traffic, devoid of loading ramps and parking areas, pertains to the movement of aircraft in the sky or on an airport's surface. An autopilot system takes charge of an aircraft's flight path without requiring continuous manual intervention from a human operator. It operates the aircraft's control systems to navigate the growing volume of air traffic. The surge in air traffic demands more sophisticated automation technology to help pilots deal with the mounting workload and maintain safe, efficient flight operations. For instance, in April 2023, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Cuba-based global airlines' trade association, informed about a 55.5% increase in worldwide air travel in February 2023 compared with February 2022, measured in revenue passenger kilometers. Moreover, in March 2023, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, a section of the United States Department of Transportation based in the U.S, reported that U.S airlines in 2022 catered to 194 million more passengers than in 2021, marking a 30% rise from the previous year. Given this progression, the increasing air traffic is slated to boost the aircraft autopilot system market growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Aircraft Autopilot System Market?

Major players in the Aircraft Autopilot System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• MicroPilot

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Collins Aerospace- RXT corporation

• Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Airware

• Dynon Avionics

• Trimble Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Aircraft Autopilot System Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the aircraft autopilot system marketplace are trailblazing technological advancements like autonomous flight technology to bolster operational efficiency, mitigate human mistakes, improve safety measures, and facilitate complicated flight maneuvers without requiring a pilot's direct intervention. Such plane technologies operate independently, co-opting AI and sensors for real-time adaptations and navigation without the necessity of a human operator. For instance, in April 2024, Purdue University, renowned for its research in the United States, took the initiative to establish the world's inaugural center focused on fostering innovation in autonomous aviation transportation utilizing AI. The AIDA3 center (AI for Digital, Autonomous, and Augmented Aviation), with an eye towards the projected demand for roughly 1 million pilotless aircraft in America by 2027, intends to leverage AI and machine learning to bolster the efficiency and safety of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The center plans to do this with critical areas like emergency services and humanitarian aid in mind, and will join forces with Windracers to conjure up practical solutions to real-world problems in autonomous aviation.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Aircraft Autopilot System Market

The aircraft autopilot system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Components: Computer System, Gyros, Global Positioning System (GPS), Actuators

2) By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing

3) By System: Attitude and Heading Reference System, Flight Director System, Flight Control System, Avionics System, Other Systems

4) By Application: Commercial, Military, Civil

Subsegments:

1) By Computer System: Flight Management System (FMS), Autopilot Control Unit, Navigation Computer

2) By Gyros: Rate Gyros, Fiber Optic Gyros, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) Gyros

3) By Global Positioning System (GPS): Standard GPS, Differential GPS (DGPS), Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS

4) By Actuators: Electric Actuators, Hydraulic Actuators, Pneumatic Actuators

Global Aircraft Autopilot System Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the aircraft autopilot system global market. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report on the aircraft autopilot system market includes data from the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

