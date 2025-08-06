FlossTime Brings Dental Care to Town of Nantucket Employees and a High-Profile Client in Nantucket

Dr. Maged El-Malecki providing dental care to Dave Portnoy

FlossTime, Boston Dental’s mobile service, provided care to Nantucket staff and made headlines with an exclusive home visit to Barstool President, Dave Portnoy.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FlossTime , the mobile division of premier Boston Dental , recently spent a week in Nantucket delivering on-site dental care to underserved town employees. Their visit took an unexpected turn when they were invited to provide services to a high-profile client— Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy At Portnoy’s invitation, FlossTime’s skilled team performed dental treatments during an exclusive event on the deck of his waterfront residence, quickly sparking social media buzz. The one-of-a-kind setting underscored the adaptability of FlossTime’s mobile model, proving they can deliver high-quality dental care anywhere, anytime.“We were thrilled to have the opportunity to serve such a well-known figure,” said Dr. Maged El-Malecki, CEO of FlossTime. “This event not only allowed us to connect with a prominent client but also showcased the convenience and flexibility of our mobile dental services.”As FlossTime expands, they remain committed to making exceptional dental care accessible across a variety of environments—from corporate offices to remote communities. Current clients include leading companies like Whoop and Staples, as well as faculty and students at UMass Boston and UMass Amherst.For comments and media inquiries, please reach out to angelique@bostondental.com or mike@flosstime.com

FlossTime, Boston Dental’s mobile clinic, providing dental care during exclusive event at Dave Portnoy’s waterfront home.

