Xarder Enters Smartwatch Market, Eyes Expansion into Analog and Smart Products: Founder Ajay Singh Confirms Roadmap

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian tech-lifestyle startup Xarder has officially announced its entry into the booming smartwatch segment, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward becoming a leading homegrown smart wearable brand. The company, founded in 2022 by Ajay Singh and his team of innovators, has set its sights on redefining wearable technology for Indian consumers by offering stylish, functional, and affordable smartwatches under the Xarder brand.In an official statement, Founder Ajay Singh said,“The Indian market is rapidly evolving, and the demand for smart products is growing faster than ever. At Xarder, we are committed to creating high-quality, feature-rich products that cater to this rising demand. Our smartwatches are just the beginning — we have a long-term vision of building a complete ecosystem of smart and analog products for today’s modern consumer.”The initial range of Xarder smartwatches will be available exclusively on the company’s official website — www.xarder.com — during the first phase of the launch. These watches are designed with a keen focus on premium aesthetics, fitness tracking, health monitoring features, and long-lasting battery life, all while keeping affordability in mind.After the website-exclusive launch phase, Xarder plans to expand its distribution channels by making the products available on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, and Ajio, ensuring wider accessibility and customer reach across India.What sets Xarder apart is its dual-focus approach — while it enters the competitive smartwatch space, the company has also confirmed plans to launch a range of analog watches within the next 12 months. These timepieces will cater to consumers who prefer classic styling with durable build quality, creating a product mix that bridges both digital and traditional preferences.“Our goal is not just to sell smartwatches but to create a lifestyle brand that resonates with India’s young and tech-savvy generation. From urban professionals to fitness enthusiasts, Xarder products are being designed to meet the needs of every segment,” added Ajay Singh.In the long run, Xarder aims to expand its portfolio to include a variety of smart products, including wearables, accessories, and possibly home tech solutions, aligning with global trends and increasing consumer demand in India for integrated smart living.As the brand prepares for its official launch, early access and exclusive offers will be rolled out via the website, allowing tech enthusiasts and watch lovers to experience the product first-hand. The company is also focusing on digital marketing campaigns and influencer collaborations to strengthen its brand presence.With a sharp focus on quality, affordability, and customer experience, Xarder is positioning itself as a brand to watch in India’s growing wearable technology space.For more information and to shop the upcoming collection, visit www.xarder.com

