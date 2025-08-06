Malted Milk Food Market Set to Reach $9.94 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Malted Milk Food Market Through 2025?

The market for malted milk food has seen significant growth in the past few years. The size of this market is projected to increase from $6.98 billion in 2024 to $7.48 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The increase observed in the historical period can be traced back to multiple factors - the traditional usage of malted milk in both beverages and confectionery, its high density of nutrients and health benefits, the preference of consumers for ingredients that are healthy and natural, growth within the dairy industry and products derived from it, malted milk's role in baking and breakfast cereals, and the expanding food processing and beverage industries.

The market for malted milk food is predicted to witness robust expansion in the coming years. The market value is forecasted to reach ""$9.95 billion by 2029"", growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include a surge in demand for fortified and functional foods, growing awareness among consumers about nutritional benefits, the growth of the health and wellness market segment, an increasing inclination towards plant-based malted milk alternatives, new markets, and evolving consumer tastes. Key trends for the forecast period incorporate the use of malted milk in functional and sports nutrition products, flavored and specialty malted milk varieties, malted milk's inclusion in ice creams and frozen desserts, and baked goods and snacks. Clean label and non-gmo claims for malted milk products also form part of the emerging trends.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Malted Milk Food Market?

The surge in popularity for flavored milk is predicted to contribute significantly to the expected expansion of the malted milk food market in the projected timeframe. Flavored milk is essentially a sweetened dairy beverage made from milk, sugar, flavourings and food colorants. Due to its nutritious qualities and reduced sugar content compared to juices and sports drinks, flavored milk consumption is on the rise, aiding in increased dairy food intake. The popularity of flavored milk boosts the demand for malted milk food items, which are a nutritious source flavored with malt liquids. For example, Dairy Australia, an Australian dairy industry organization, reported in July 2023 that flavoured milk sales had grown to 235 million litres in 2023 from 232 million litres in 2022. Therefore, the increasing demand for flavored milk is expected to fuel the growth of the malted milk food market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Malted Milk Food Market?

Major players in the Malted Milk Food Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle SA

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Briess Malt & Ingredients Inc.

• Imperial Malts Ltd.

• SSP Pvt Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danone S.A.

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Kraft Heinz Company

• Hain Celestial Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Malted Milk Food Market In The Future?

The increasing emphasis by manufacturers to integrate natural ingredients into their products is a growing trend in the malted milk food market. Key market players are incorporating these ingredients to enhance nutritional values and solidify their market presence. These natural ingredients include plant, animal, mineral, or microbial based raw materials, known for their health benefits and nutritional content. An example of this trend in practice is Nestle S.A., a Switzerland-based malted milk food company. In February 2022, they introduced a plant-based version of their popular Milo chocolate malt drink. This dairy-free and vegan alternative to their traditional Milo product caters to individuals on plant-based diets, those with lactose intolerance, or those who favor dairy-free options. This move is a testament to the escalating trend of plant-based alternatives.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Malted Milk Food Market

The malted milk foodmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Source: Wheat, Barley, Other Sources

2) By Product Type: Milk, Powder

3) By Packaging: Tins, Jars, Carton Packs, Other Packaging

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Wheat: Wheat Malt Extract, Whole Wheat Malt Powder

2) By Barley: Barley Malt Extract, Whole Barley Malt Powder

3) By Other Sources: Rye, Oats, Other Grains

Global Malted Milk Food Market - Regional Insights

For the year specified in the Malted Milk Food Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in terms of market share. The report projects a growth trend for this region. The report comprehensively covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

