Sitehues Media Inc. Rebrands as Autom8ion Lab, Signaling a Bold Shift Toward AI-Driven Business Growth

Sitehues Media rebrands as Autom8ion Lab, bringing AI voice agents, smart lead gen, and automation to help service businesses scale faster.

Autom8ion Lab captures our vision for helping clients run smarter and automated from marketing to customer engagement, This rebrand represents a transformation in how we've helped organizations scale.” — Sean Richard

PLANT CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sitehues Media Inc., a leader in full-service digital marketing solutions, has officially rebranded to Autom8ion Lab. This transition marks a pivotal evolution in the company's mission to help small and medium-sized businesses scale faster and operate smarter through AI-powered automation, CRM systems, and data-driven marketing strategies.More than just a name change, the rebrand represents a strategic refocus on artificial intelligence and workflow automation that aligns with the rapidly changing needs of modern service-based businesses. The company's flagship software, previously known as Nexus Suite, is now unified under the Autom8ion Lab brand, providing an end-to-end system that integrates AI voice agents, smart chatbots, automation, real-time lead intelligence, and multi-platform ad management—all in one place.Why the Rebrand?Over the last several years, Sitehues Media has helped hundreds of contractors, roofers, real estate agents, and home service professionals improve their visibility online and generate more leads through paid advertising, SEO, and funnel development. However, as client needs evolved and AI tools became more accessible and reliable, the team behind Sitehues recognized that the next phase of marketing wouldn’t be driven by agencies alone—but by intelligent systems that empower businesses to do more with less."We realized that most business owners don’t need more tools. They need smarter systems," said Sean Richard, Founder and CEO of Autom8ion Lab. "With Autom8ion Lab, we’re giving them just that a ready-to-deploy infrastructure that helps them communicate faster, capture leads more effectively, and build a business that runs even when they're not in the office."What Autom8ion Lab DeliversAt its core, Autom8ion Lab is a performance-driven automation company. While still offering services like Google Ads, Meta Ads, landing page creation, and local SEO, Autom8ion Lab now layers advanced automation and AI onto its proven marketing framework. This new suite of services includes:1. Inbound AI Voice Receptionist: An AI-powered voice agent that answers customer calls 24/7, qualifies leads, provides FAQs, and books appointments directly to the client’s calendar.2. Outbound AI Appointment Setter: A voice bot that automatically follows up with leads via outbound call, using intelligent scripts and filters to qualify and schedule meetings with high-intent prospects.3. AI Chat Assistants: Website and social media-based bots that engage visitors, answer questions, and push them through the funnel—whether it's on a website chat, Facebook Messenger, or Instagram DMs.4. Keyword Intent Lead Generation: Using proprietary technology, Autom8ion Lab captures lead information in real time based on user search behavior across Google, Bing, and Yahoo. This system uncovers buying signals and provides the contact information of people actively looking for a client’s services.5. CRM Automation (Autom8ion Lab CRM): The former Nexus Suite has now been rebranded as Autom8ion Lab CRM. Built on the Go High Level platform, this system includes lead tracking, appointment booking, pipeline management, AI agent integration, and marketing automation all under one dashboard.6. Paid Ads Management: Autom8ion Lab provides full-service ad management on Meta (Facebook/Instagram), Google Search, and YouTube—all optimized with automation and AI follow-up workflows.Who This Helps:Autom8ion Lab primarily serves local contractors, roofers, solar companies, real estate professionals, home improvement specialists, and other service-based businesses that rely on a steady stream of inbound leads. But as the demand for automation grows, the agency is expanding into other verticals such as franchises, online education providers, and professional service firms.These businesses often face the same challenges:1. Missed calls and poor lead follow-up2. High ad spend with low ROI3. Inefficient customer onboarding4. Limited time and resources to manually manage leadsAutom8ion Lab solves these problems by combining powerful technology with expert strategy—creating an environment where automation does the heavy lifting.Client-First, Results-DrivenThe team at Autom8ion Lab understands that business owners don’t want software—they want results. That’s why every implementation comes with hands-on support, onboarding, and campaign management.Compliance, Transparency, and Data ProtectionAs AI and automation technologies become more embedded in business processes, compliance and transparency are top priorities. Autom8ion Lab ensures all systems are compliant with GDPR, TCPA, A2P 10DLC, and data protection laws. The AI agents used by Autom8ion Lab are trained using client-approved knowledge bases and workflows, and users are clearly informed of AI use in all communication touchpoints.The Road AheadWith the relaunch of its platform and expansion into full automation services, Autom8ion Lab is poised to become a leading partner for service businesses ready to grow in 2024 and beyond. The company will continue to expand its features, offer tailored coaching programs, and release new AI integrations built specifically for small business use cases.Visit the New BrandTo learn more about Autom8ion Lab, its services, and how AI can streamline your business, visit: https://autom8ionlab.com

