Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market In 2025?

Over the past few years, the market size of lactose-free infant formula has experienced fast-paced growth. It is projected to surge from $18.53 billion in 2024 to $20.54 billion in 2025, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The historical growth trend is attributable to factors such as medical endorsements and prescriptions, escalating cases of cow's milk protein allergy (cmpa), a rise in lactose intolerance incidents in babies, worries from parents regarding digestive health, enhancements in formula composition and taste, as well as a growing demand for alternative dietary solutions.

The market for lactose-free infant formula is anticipated to expand significantly in the forthcoming years, with an estimated value of $31.01 billion by 2029, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors propelling this growth during the forecast period include heightened global understanding of lactose intolerance, market proliferation in developing economies, increased adoption of specialty formulas, progress in research on infant nutrition, and enhanced accessibility to healthcare. Emerging trends projected for the forecast period comprise the creation of hydrolyzed protein formulas, the inclusion of probiotics for improved gut health, the crafting of plant-based and non-dairy alternatives, a focus on organic and clean label formulas, and the supplementation of dha and ara for development.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market?

The increment in lactose intolerance cases is predicted to drive the expansion of the lactose-free infant formula market. Inability to fully digest lactose found in milk, resulting in health issues like bloating, gas, and diarrhea, is what denotes lactose intolerance. Infants who are lactose intolerant need to consume lactose-free infant formula to meet their nutritional needs. For example, Encyclopædia Britannica Inc, a publishing firm from the UK, reported in July 2022 that around 65% of the adult human population was affected by lactose intolerance in 2022. Hence, the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among infants is stimulating the growth of the lactose-free infant formula market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Lactose-Free Infant Formula Industry?

Major players in the Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestle S.A

• Valio Ltd.

• Danone S.A

• Abbott Laboratories

• Silverson Machines Holdings Ltd.

• Gimme the Good Stuff

• Mead Johnson & Company LLC

• Gerber Product Co.

• HiPP International

• Perrigo Company plc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the lactose-free infant formula sector are prioritizing innovative product development, including the introduction of plant-based infant formulas, to cater to the parents' growing preference for more plant-derived food for their infants. This kind of infant formula, created from non-animal elements like plants, grains, and seeds, was introduced by Danone S.A., a French food corporation, in July 2022. Their new product, Dairy & Plants Blend, is a combination of dairy and plant constituents, offering a completely nutritious and easily digestible plant-based alternative for parents. This expands the parents' options for feeding their infants. Additionally, it's easy to digest and comprises 60% plant and 40% dairy proteins, and is being sold in two stages.

What Segments Are Covered In The Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market Report?

The lactose-free infant formulamarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Milk Infant Formula, Non-Milk Infant Formula

2) By Indications: Starting Formula, Specialized Formula, Follow-On Formula

3) By Application: Premature, Babies With galactosemia, Infants With Cows Milk Protein Allergies, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Milk Infant Formula: Lactose-Free Cow's Milk Formula, Lactose-Free Goat's Milk Formula

2) By Non-Milk Infant Formula: Soy-Based Infant Formula, Hydrolyzed Protein Formula, Amino Acid-Based Formula

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Lactose-Free Infant Formula Market By 2025?

In 2024, Western Europe dominated the global lactose-free infant formula market. The growth status is projected in the Lactose-Free Infant Formula Global Market Report 2025. The report captures data from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

