Microgreens Market Size Worth $3.88 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Microgreens Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Microgreens Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Microgreens Market Worth?

The rapid expansion of the microgreens market has been impressive in the past few years. This market is anticipated to increase from a value of $2.14 billion in 2024 to about $2.39 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The expansion during the historic period is likely due to factors such as enhanced consumer awareness, the integration of microgreens into restaurant menus and foodservice providers, the emergence of urban farming and domestic gardening, the acknowledgement of microgreens as a source of dense nutrients and healthful components, and the growing trend of farming within urban locales.

Anticipations are high for a speedy enlargement of the microgreens market in the coming years. Projections show a considerable escalation to ""$3.88 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. This predicted surge in the projection period is linked to the escalating emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices and local food products, the rising demand for alternative protein sources along with a growing appetite for premium and superior quality ingredients, and an increasing need for sustainable, environmentally friendly food items. The forecast period is expected to showcase major developments, including heightened investment in R&D for new microgreen variants, an escalating trend of microgreens integration in the food service and cosmetic sectors, and an enhanced emphasis on product innovation, novel microgreen varieties, and eco-friendly packing.

Download a free sample of the microgreens market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7179&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Microgreens Market?

The anticipated growth of the microgreens market is likely to be fueled by the rising adoption of indoor and vertical farming. The farming method involves the growth of crops in a controlled, enclosed environment where they are stacked vertically, a stark contrast to traditional farming methods. This significantly reduces the amount of land required, making this method of cultivation particularly suitable for urban farming in cities where space is limited. The advantages of indoor vertical farming extend from sustainable urban development to maximizing crop production, all while saving on labor costs. Microgreens are particularly suitable for vertical indoor farming as they do not require a lot of space. For instance, data from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs revealed that in April 2024, England's total income from farming (TIFF) reached $7.46 billion (£5.7 billion), with all eight regions recording increases, averaging a 15% rise over 2021. The East of England contributed the most to the TIFF, accounting for 19%, whereas the North East was the smallest contributor at 4.5%. Therefore, it's clear that the growth of the microgreens market could be driven by the rise in indoor and vertical farming.

Who Are The Major Players In The Microgreens Market?

Major players in the Microgreens Global Market Report 2025 include:

• AeroFarms LLC

• Goodleaf Farms

• Living Earth Farm

• Fresh Origins

• Gotham Greens

• Bowery Farming Inc.

• Charlie’s Produce (Farmbox Greens LLC)

• Madar Farms

• Metro Microgreens

• The Chef's Garden Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Microgreens Sector?

The evolution of technology is a major trend in the microgreens industry. Microgreens cultivated in capsules are meticulously managed and controlled by systems empowered by artificial intelligence. This technology monitors their growth via a chip fixed in the growing cupboard, provides alerts for potential issues, and gives recommendations on the best time to harvest the herbs. For instance, in March 2024, Ro-Gro, a UK vertical farm, introduced Biofortified Microgreens. The breakthrough was the result of a joint venture between the vertical farm Ro-Gro, the John Innes Centre (a plant and microbiology research institute), the Quadram Institute (a center for food and health bioscience), and LettUs Grow, a company specializing in indoor farming technology. The first biofortified pea shoots enriched with vitamin B12 were produced, and these were grown in Ro-Gro's vertical farm in Kent, thanks to the ultrasonic aeroponic technology provided by LettUs Grow. This inventive blend of agriculture and nutritional science signifies a substantial leap in biofortified food production and emphasizes the successful incorporation of technology into farming, aiding in the formation of a sustainable food system in the UK.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Microgreens Market Share?

The microgreensmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Arugula, Peas, Basil, Radish, Cress, Other Types

2) By Category: Organic, Conventional

3) By Farming Method: Indoor Vertical Farming, Commercial Greenhouse, Other Farming

4) By End User: Retail, Food Service, Other End-users

Subsegments:

1) By Broccoli: Sprouting Broccoli Microgreens, Green Sprouting Microgreens

2) By Cabbage: Red Cabbage Microgreens, Green Cabbage Microgreens

3) By Cauliflower: White Cauliflower Microgreens, Purple Cauliflower Microgreens

4) By Arugula: Wild Arugula Microgreens, Cultivated Arugula Microgreens

5) By Peas: Pea Shoots, Snow Peas Microgreens

6) By Basil: Genovese Basil Microgreens, Thai Basil Microgreens

7) By Radish: Red Radish Microgreens, Daikon Radish Microgreens

8) By Cress: Garden Cress, Watercress

9) By Other Types: Beet Microgreens, Sunflower Microgreens, Mustard Microgreens, Chard Microgreens

View the full microgreens market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microgreens-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Microgreens Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the microgreens market as per the 2025 Global Market Report. This report also includes projections and data for other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Microgreens Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Agriculture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-global-market-report

Greenhouse Film Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/greenhouse-film-global-market-report

Indoor Farming Technology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/indoor-farming-technology-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.