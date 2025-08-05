From Poland to the Profession of Arms: Koski promoted to lieutenant colonel in Wyoming Air National Guard

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ wyoguard/albums/ 72177720328124710

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Air National Guard celebrated a significant milestone on Aug. 3, 2025, as Maj. Ewa Koski was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel during a heartfelt ceremony at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues, Koski’s story unfolded not just as a promotion, but as the next chapter in a remarkable journey.

Presiding over the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, director of joint staff for the Wyoming National Guard, who reflected on the path Koski took to get here—from a quiet presence at monthly roll calls to a trusted legal voice and a respected leader across the force.

“Ewa, you truly are amazing in everything that you do,” Mulberry said. “You always give solid advice, and while sometimes a bit risk-averse, that level of integrity is exactly what we need in our leaders. I’m proud and humbled to share this moment with you.”

Born and raised in Poland, Koski immigrated to the United States in 2003 with a suitcase of dreams and a vision to make a difference, according to Mulberry. She earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from Indiana University, then commissioned into the U.S. Air Force in 2013, pursuing a passion for cyber law. Though she envisioned a high-tech legal path, she quickly found her stride in litigation, serving as a prosecutor, defense counsel and legal advisor in multiple duty stations across the country.

After separating from active duty, Koski continued her service in the Air Force Reserve and then transitioned to the Wyoming Air National Guard in 2021. She currently serves as the staff judge advocate for the 153rd Airlift Wing and was recently accepted into George Washington University’s prestigious LLM program in National and Cybersecurity Law.

“My journey hasn’t been a straight line,” said Koski during her remarks. “There have been bumps and unexpected turns. But I never walked this road alone. This promotion belongs to all of you—those who believed in me, supported me and helped me grow.”

Koski thanked her husband Kris, her extended family, many of whom were in attendance or watching virtually, and her mentors in the military legal community. She also paid tribute to her colleagues in the Wyoming Guard, calling them “extraordinary people” who continue to inspire her every day.

Known for her tireless work ethic, sharp legal mind, and caring leadership style, Koski embodies the Air Force core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all she does, said Maj. David Marsa, emcee for the ceremony.

“This promotion is not a destination,” Koski said. “It’s a deeper commitment—to serve with humility, to lead with honor and to live up to the trust placed in me.”

With the formal reading of the promotion order, the pinning of her new rank by family and friends, and a warm ovation from those gathered, Lt. Col. Eva Koski stepped forward not just into a new rank, but into a continued calling to serve and lead. Making the commitment to earn the rank each day she serves.