$450,000 in State Cost-Share Directed to Water Quality Practices Around 8 Public Iowa Lakes

Proven water quality practices will help prevent nutrients from entering public lakes

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 5, 2025) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today that nine Iowa Soil and Water Conservation District partners will receive $451,176 in water quality cost-share funding from the Publicly Owned Lakes program to help protect and enhance eight public lakes in Iowa.

Jointly administered by IDALS and the DNR, the Publicly Owned Lakes program provides cost-share funding to landowners for conservation practices on private land within watersheds above public lakes and reservoirs. The funding will support the implementation of targeted conservation and water quality practices, including cover crops, water and sediment control basins, grassed waterways, terraces, grade stabilization structures, and other proven practices. These practices reduce nutrient loss and sediment delivery to Iowa’s public lakes to help improve water quality and protect them for the enjoyment of Iowans and visitors to our state.

“We are fortunate to have some beautiful public lakes in our state that significantly enhance the quality of life for many Iowans and provide valuable recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Through collaborative efforts with public and private partners, farmers, and landowners, we're improving water quality and ensuring these lakes remain vibrant and healthy destinations. These conservation investments reflect our ongoing commitment to preserving Iowa's valuable natural resources for future generations to come."

“Investing in Iowa's public lakes is always a sound decision,” said DNR Director Kayla Lyon. “These invaluable assets offer numerous recreational opportunities, improving the well-being of countless Iowans. They also are vital economic drivers and strengthen community ties. These efforts, strengthened by the crucial cooperation of landowners within the watershed, are fundamental to ensuring these important resources remain healthy and accessible”

Each year, a percentage of the funding IDALS receives for soil conservation cost-share goes toward protecting the water quality of publicly owned lakes in Iowa. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts submit applications, which DNR uses to establish a priority list of watersheds above significant public lakes. Private landowners are then eligible to receive additional cost-share for practices that improve water quality. These resources complement additional efforts by the state and other public and private partners to enhance and protect water quality in Iowa lakes and other surface water.

The following lakes were selected for cost-share funding this year:

Casey Lake

Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation District

Tama County Soil and Water Conservation District

$7,012.50

Lake Geode

Des Moines County Soil and Water Conservation District

$84,000

Lake Icaria

Adams County Soil and Water Conservation District

$42,750

12 Mile Lake

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District

Adair County Soil and Water Conservation District

$45,000

3 Mile Lake

Union County Soil and Water Conservation District

Adair County Soil and Water Conservation District

$133,793.19

Lake Miami

Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

$10,222

Pleasant Lake

Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District

$53,398.31

Hawthorn Lake

Mahaska County Soil and Water Conservation District

$75,000

