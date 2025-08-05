Waterfowl Hunting Schedule Set for 2025-26 Season at Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Area Impoundments

August 5, 2025

Maryland DNR photo

Hunters can now apply for permits and check the schedule to hunt waterfowl at manmade lakes or ponds, or impoundments, at Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) this season.

Applications for the hunting permits at Fairmount WMA or Deal Island WMA are available on the Maryland DNR website and are due by Sept. 8. All permits for the regular duck season for both the Deal Island and Fairmount WMA impoundments will be issued by lottery conducted in mid-September. Permits will allow the selected hunter and up to two additional guests to hunt on the dates for which they are chosen.

All applicants must have their current Maryland hunting license and applicable stamps, which can be purchased or renewed at the department’s licensing website, MD Outdoors.

The current program is being managed to reduce crowding and maintain the quality of waterfowl hunting opportunities during the regular duck season.

At both the Fairmount and Deal Island impoundments, hunting is allowed during the regular duck season only on these days: opening day and Saturdays during the October segment; opening day, Saturdays and the Friday following Thanksgiving during the November segment; and opening day and Saturdays during the December-January portion, with Wednesdays added after January 1.

Hunters should note that a permit is required to hunt on all open days during the regular duck season at the Deal Island impoundment. As in the past, a permit is required to hunt at the Fairmount impoundments on the opening day of each segment of the regular duck season.

All the impoundments will continue to be open without permits on Youth/Veterans Waterfowl Hunt days and during the September Resident Goose Season. In addition, the Fairmount impoundments will continue to be open during the September Teal Season without permits. The Deal Island impoundment will continue to be closed during the September Teal Season.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-651-2065, ext.100.