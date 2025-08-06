Korea Tourism Organization to Join K-EXPO Canada 2025

K-Expo Canada 2025 Korea Tourism Organization Imagine Your Korea

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) is officially participating in K-EXPO Canada 2025 with a special “Experience Your Korea” pavilion designed to highlight South Korea’s travel experiences and unique brand of fun.K-EXPO is a large-scale exhibition that showcases the best of Korean culture and content with cultural cornerstones including K-food, K-beauty, hallyu and beyond. This year, K-EXPO comes to Canada and will be held in Toronto at Meridian Hall on August 9-10, 2025 with an anticipated audience of approximately 20,000 visitors over two days. K-EXPO will also be held in Spain and the UAE later this year.The Experience Your Korea pavilion will feature a dedicated travel booth for consultation and tips, ramyun library with an interactive chopstick game, Jeju photo zone to snap your own island scene and an online K-drama quiz to test your knowledge. Participants who visit each zone will be able to create a custom luggage tag, receiving special charms for each activity completed.KTO will also be giving away free drink samples of the popular convenience store favourite banana milk and Korean soft drink Milkis. In the travel zone, participants who sign up with their interest for tours or travel experiences in Korea will be entered to win a free carry-on luggage filled with Korean goodies from K-beauty to travel accessories and more.KTO aims to showcase the best of Korea’s trending travel experiences, pop culture and cuisine, giving Canadians a taste of Korea and inspiration for their next trip.For more details about the Korea Tourism Organization’s K-EXPO activation, visit triptokorea.ca and follow @ktocanada to stay up-to-date on the latest news from KTO.For more information, contact toronto@knto.ca or 416-348-9056. The Korea Tourism Organization is a nonprofit tourism board that promotes Korea as a premier travel destination, spreading Korean culture and heritage to a global audience.

