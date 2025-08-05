8/5/25 – HELP GUIDE HAWAIʻI’S CLIMATE FUTURE

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

HONOLULU – Global climate change poses significant challenges to Hawai‘i’s communities, natural resources and economy with rising sea levels, higher temperatures and increased wildfire, flood and drought risk. The Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) and partners have drafted a comprehensive roadmap to steer state efforts to meet ambitious climate goals and address these problems.

The Climate Action Pathways (CAP) is a detailed plan deeply rooted in a commitment to mālama ‘āina – to care for and protect the land, ecosystems and their connections with the people of Hawai‘i – ensuring a thriving future for all. As part of this process, CCMAC is inviting the community to review the CAP draft and share input on measures for the state to adopt.

This first draft was created with feedback gathered at more than 80 public events across the state. Event participants included local groups, consultants, lawmakers, county officials and state departments. “This is just a first crack at consolidating all the great information our partners and the community provided us,” said CCMAC Coordinator Leah Laramee. “We are looking forward to reshaping it to match local priorities.”

To ensure participation is easy and impactful, community members can go online to review proposed actions, see what others are thinking and share ideas on specific measures in categories such as energy, transportation, agriculture, forestry and more.

Comments can be provided through https://hiclimate.consider.it or submitted to [email protected]. Your feedback will ensure the adopted measures reflect priorities and realities from locations across the state.

Your manaʻo is vital as we work together to build a climate-ready Hawaiʻi. This platform will be open for public input through September 30, 2025.

Climate Action Pathways (CAP) draft document: https://hiclimate.consider.it

