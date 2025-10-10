10/9/25 – 2026 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER HUNTING SEASON APPLICATIONS OPEN SOON

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

2026 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER HUNTING SEASON APPLICATIONS OPEN SOON

HONOLULU – Hunters are invited to apply online for the 2026 Lānaʻi axis deer hunting season starting Monday, October 13, 2025.

The Lānaʻi axis deer season will consist of four hunts: an archery hunt, a youth hunt, a muzzleloader hunt and a general rifle hunt. All four hunts may be subject to a lottery drawing. Hunters can check lottery results online at the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife or Go Hunt, Hawai‘i websites. The deadline for submitting applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, November 14, 2025.

Standby hunting opportunities for the general rifle season may be offered and are dependent on application levels. Lower than anticipated application levels for the archery and general rifle seasons may result in one or more draws, or in weekends being eliminated.

To apply, go to the Forestry and Wildlife website at: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/.

For additional information and hunt details, visit: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/10/2026-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement.pdf or call:

O‘ahu: 808-587-0166 Maui: 808-984-8100

Hawai‘i: 808-974-4221 Moloka‘i: 808-553-1745

Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433 Lāna‘i: 808-565-7916

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Axis Deer (various):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/wncaldh4bwtbam1veickb/AKcKLnbW0OsoYVxjkYP-l2U?rlkey=t42b11dxuh9xotf75havgod1m&st=e8dtofhl&dl=0

2026 Axis Deer Hunt announcement:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2025/10/2026-Axis-Deer-Hunt-Announcement.pdf

Go Hunt, Hawai‘i website:

https://gohunthawaii.ehawaii.gov/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]