DED to Offer CDBG Certified Administrator Training in October

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host its annual Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Certified Grant Administrator Training on October 7-9, 2025. Registration for the training is now open.

Training is available both for those wishing to certify initially and those needing to recertify. The Nebraska CDBG program requires any municipality or county that receives CDBG funds to hire and/or employ a Nebraska CDBG Certified Administrator to oversee projects.

The CDBG program is designed to develop viable communities by creating a suitable living environment and expanded economic opportunities, with the primary goal of benefiting low- and moderate-income persons. DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities within non-entitlement areas throughout the state; this includes all communities except for Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

DED offers provisional (initial) and recertification Certified Grant Administrator Training once a year for individuals who will be administering CDBG projects and assisting with their successful implementation. To become certified, individuals need to attend the three-day course in its entirety and pass an exam.

This year’s training will take place October 7-9, 2025, in Hearing Room 031A of DED’s office, located at 245 Fallbrook Blvd, Suite 002, Lincoln, NE 68521. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with training starting at 9:00 a.m.

To register for this training, visit this link.

The deadline to register is Monday, September 15, 2025. The individual registration fee to become certified/recertified is $125, which includes training materials and snacks. Individuals who wish to attend only certain sections of the training may register at no cost; however, partial attendance does not meet the CDBG certification requirement. The last day to receive a refund for a cancelled registration is October 1st.

For questions about the course, contact Gina Doose at 402-310-9772 or gina.doose@nebraska.gov.