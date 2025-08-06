COMMISSIONER MILLER SUPPORTS TEXAS NURSERY AND LANDSCAPE PROFESSIONALS WITH GO TEXAN BOOTH AT 2025 TNLA EXPO

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) are excited to participate in the 2025 Texas Nursery & Landscape Association (TNLA) EXPO, scheduled for August 5–7 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio.

“As a former nursery owner, I understand the long hours, difficult decisions, and hard work involved in this business,” Miller said. “That’s why we’re here, not just to talk, but to listen and provide support. Whether you need help with a state program or want to connect, our team is ready to assist you.”

The TNLA EXPO is the largest gathering of nursery and landscape professionals in the state, offering hands-on education, professional development opportunities, and the chance to network with industry leaders from across Texas.

Commissioner Miller encourages all attendees to stop by the GO TEXAN booth to learn more about the GO TEXAN program and the many other TDA initiatives that support Texas nurseries, landscapers, and specialty crop producers. TDA staff will be on hand throughout the event to provide information on grants, licensing, disaster relief, and marketing support.

“This event is where Texas green industry professionals come together to share ideas, sharpen their skills, and grow their businesses,” said Commissioner Miller. “TNLA plays a vital role in supporting this industry, and TDA is proud to stand alongside them at the EXPO.”

For more information on the event, click here.