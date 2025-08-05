Submit Release
State Releases July 2025 General Revenue Report


Jefferson City, Mo. - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that 2026 fiscal year-to-date net general revenue collections increased 0.7 percent compared to July 2024, from $833.5 million last year to $839.0 million this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE

Individual income tax collections

  • Increased 3.4 percent for the year, from $485.3 million last year to $501.6 million this year.

Pass Through Entity tax collections

  • Increased 132.5 percent for the year, from $8.6 million last year to $20.1 million this year.

Sales and use tax collections

  • Increased 0.7 percent for the year, from $305.4 million last year to $307.5 million this year.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

  • Decreased 26.3 percent for the year, from $51.2 million last year to $37.7 million this year.

All other collections

  • Decreased 18.4 percent for the year, from $66.43 million last year to $54.2 million this year.

Refunds

  • Decreased 1.6 percent for the year, from $83.4 million last year to $82.0 million this year. 

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.

State Releases July 2025 General Revenue Report

