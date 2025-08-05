State Board of Education Approves State-of-Education Emergency Declaration in Jasper County School District

Today, the State Board of Education voted unanimously to approve State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver’s request for the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) to assume full management of the Jasper County School District (JSCD).

On July 28, 2025, Superintendent Weaver formally declared a state-of-education emergency for JCSD. This declaration, made under the authority of South Carolina Code Section 59-18-1640, follows a series of escalating fiscal concerns and a recent report from the State Inspector General identifying significant fiscal mismanagement, conflicts of interest, possible criminal activity, and oversight failures by the JCSD Board.

The SCDE has assumed full control over the district’s academic, personnel, and governance matters, and the JCSD Board will be dissolved. In December 2024, the SCDE assumed control of the district’s finances.

“Students, educators, and communities in every corner of South Carolina deserve accountable leadership and responsible stewardship,” said Superintendent Weaver. “Today’s action, with the support of many local leaders, fulfills my sworn duty to act in the best interest of our students and taxpayers.”

State law provides the JCSD Board can appeal the state-of-education emergency to the Administrative Law Court (ALC) within 10 days; however, the law specifies that any appeal to the ALC does not stay the declaration.

Dr. Laura Hickson has been appointed by Superintendent Weaver to serve as Interim Superintendent of JCSD. With more than 40 years of experience in education, including a decade as superintendent of Florence School District 3, Dr. Hickson brings a proven track record of leadership, innovation, and community engagement. Under her guidance, Florence District 3 achieved major milestones in financial stability, academic programming, and student support services.

“This action marks a new chapter of hope for Jasper County as it grows,” added Superintendent Weaver. “Our priority is to restore trust, stability, and establish a clear path to success for JCSD. Dr. Hickson and I are committed to working alongside educators, families, and the community to build a brighter future where every student is equipped to reach their full potential.”

###

Below is a timeline of Fiscal Oversight and Intervention in JCSD:

March 24, 2023

Fiscal Watch Declared

Triggered by JCSD’s failure to submit its annual audit within 60 days of the December 1, 2022, deadline.

February 29, 2024

Elevated to Fiscal Caution

Due to continued deterioration of the district’s financial condition.

August 2, 2024

Fiscal Emergency Declared

JCSD’s financial issues reached critical levels.

Same Day: Superintendent Weaver requested an investigation by the State Inspector General (SIG) into potential fraud, waste, abuse, or misconduct.

December 4, 2024

State Board of Education Approved SCDE Financial Control

The SC Department of Education (SCDE) assumed management of JCSD’s financial operations.

July 11, 2025

Inspector General Report Released

Findings included:

Significant fiscal mismanagement

Conflicts of interest

Potential criminal activity

Board failure to act on legal recommendations

August 5, 2025

SBE approves state-of-education emergency declaration