NCDEQ awards more than $9.39 million to address coastal storm damage

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is awarding more than $9.39 million for five projects in coastal North Carolina for beach and dune renourishment.

“The coastline is one of our state’s natural treasures and serves as the livelihood of many communities in eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “These grants will help preserve our state’s beauty, protect people’s livelihoods, and keep communities safe.”

The following project proposals were approved for funding from the Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund:

Dare County: Buxton nourishment, $3.6 million

Town of Oak Island: Beach nourishment, $3 million

Dare County: Avon Beach nourishment, $2 million

Carteret County: Bogue Banks 2025-2026 beach nourishment design, $663,537

Currituck County: Beach management plan, $120,568

After a call for applications from the coastal communities, DWR received five applications. All project applicants were awarded funding. The applicants are matching state grant funding with more than $44 million in local government funds.

“This funding will help coastal communities protect natural resources that are essential to their quality of life and economies,” said DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “By restoring beaches and dunes, the projects will also make these communities more resilient to future storms.”

Applications were scored on six criteria, including environmental benefits, social benefits, economic benefits, life of the project, financial resources and project efficiency. To learn more about the criteria, see the guidelines on the department’s website.



DWR’s Coastal Storm Damage Mitigation Fund is funded by the N.C. General Assembly through Session Law 2023-134 for costs associated with beach nourishment, artificial dunes and other projects to mitigate or remediate coastal storm damage to the ocean beaches and dune systems of the state. For more information, see General Statute 143-215.73M and 15A NCAC 01T.0300.

For more information regarding the application process, please contact Kevin Hart with the Division of Water Resources at 919-707-3607, or Kevin.Hart@deq.nc.gov.