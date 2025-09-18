DEQ Issues Air Quality Permit to Duke Energy Emergency Generator Project in Johnston County

After reviewing public comments, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued a Title V air quality permit to Duke Energy Progress, LLC - Novo Nordisk.

The permit will allow Duke Energy One’s Energy Services, a branch of Duke Energy Progress, LLC, to install 13 new emergency generators at a site outside Clayton, in Johnston County, to support a large pharmaceutical facility. This is in addition to the 17 emergency generators already at the site, giving the facility the potential to emit nitrogen oxides at major-source levels.

The facility will be classified as a minor source of hazardous air pollution. Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ demonstrated that the facility’s emissions are not expected to cause an exceedance of health-based limits.

The final Title V permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants emitted by the facility comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards, beyond the facility’s fence line. The facility will also be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the final permit, final permit review, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

If you need more information in Spanish or another language, call 919-707-8446 or email Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.

Llame al 919-707-8446 o envíe un correo electrónico a Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov si necesita más información en español o en otro idioma.