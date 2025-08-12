TrueComp Named to 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies TrueComp on 2025 Inc. 5000 List for Government Services

Growth reflects rising demand for smarter, data-driven tools in the public sector

Making the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our public sector customers.” — Harold Westervelt, CEO of TrueComp

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrueComp , the leading provider of compensation and workforce planning solutions for the public sector, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Inc. 5000 list—Inc. Magazine’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition places TrueComp among a select group of businesses that have demonstrated sustained growth, resilience, and innovation during a period of significant economic and workforce transformation.“Making the Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our public sector customers,” said Harold Westervelt, CEO of TrueComp. “At a time when government agencies are under more pressure than ever to make data-driven workforce decisions, our growth reflects the real need for better, clearer tools to support that work. We’re proud to be included—and proud of what this says about TrueComp as both a mission-driven partner and a high-performing business.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have achieved extraordinary growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a shifting labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent. Collectively, those companies added more than 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, visit: www.inc.com/ inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”TrueComp’s inclusion in the 2025 list follows a period of rapid expansion, fueled by strong customer retention, rising demand for modernized public sector solutions, and ongoing product innovation. Earlier this year, the company was named a finalist in the 2025 HR Tech Awards for Best Talent Intelligence Solution.Inc. 5000 MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million.Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About TrueCompTrueComp partners with over 1,000 public sector agencies to modernize workforce planning and control labor costs—their largest expense. Combining deep industry expertise with powerful compensation analytics, TrueComp helps HR and finance leaders hire competitively, retain top talent, and negotiate with confidence. Its intuitive platform delivers real-time, verified data and tailored insights that replace guesswork with clarity, helping agencies adapt to today’s workforce challenges—from the silver tsunami to increased turnover and tight budgets. TrueComp enables smarter, faster decisions that drive equity, fiscal sustainability, and long-term performance. Named on the 2024 and 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Learn more at www.truecomp.com

