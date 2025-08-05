Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Robert “Bob” Asztalos as Director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities

August 5, 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.— Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Robert “Bob” Asztalos to serve as the Director of the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD).

“Bob has dedicated his career to serving others, including his leadership at the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m confident he will work hard to improve the lives of Floridians with unique abilities.”

“I am honored to be appointed by Governor DeSantis to lead the Agency for Persons with Disabilities,” said Robert “Bob” Asztalos. “I look forward to working with APD’s dedicated staff and partners to make sure individuals with unique abilities have the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”

Asztalos has served as Deputy Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) since 2021, overseeing Florida’s eight state veteran nursing homes and one state veterans domiciliary. He previously served as interim Chief Operating Officer for a veteran-owned medical equipment company and spent decades in health care policy and advocacy at both the state and federal level.

“Bob Asztalos has tremendous passion for the veterans of our great free state, and he has my full trust and confidence as a leader,” said James Hartsell Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Bob’s tireless efforts to improve the operations and success of our State Veterans Homes will have a lasting impact for many years to come. I wish Bob fair winds and following seas in his new role.”

In Tallahassee, Asztalos served as Chief Lobbyist for the Florida Health Care Association and Government Relations Consultant for Easter Seals Florida. In Washington, D.C., he worked for the American Health Care Association, the American Physical Therapy Association, and the law firm Wilmer, Cutler & Pickering.

A Navy and Navy Reserve veteran with 29 years of service, Asztalos also served 17 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from George Washington University and serves on several boards, including the Florida Veterans Foundation, Fleet Reserve Association Branch 34, Ladies Learning to Lead, and the Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community.