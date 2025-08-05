Apostle Paul Benjamin Launches National Campaign To Nominate President Donald Trump For 2025 Father Of The Year Award

Decade of Dads No Child Without A Dad Breaking The Father Code

Heal The Father, Heal The Family. Heal The Family, Heal The World...

Heal The Father, Heal The Family. Heal The Family, Heal The World...” — Paul Benjamin

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and spiritual leader Apostle Paul Benjamin has officially launched a nationwide campaign to nominate former President Donald Trump for the 2025 Father of the Year Award . While political figures often find themselves at the center of partisan debates, Benjamin is positioning this initiative as a movement for cultural restoration, not a political statement. The campaign is rooted in a specific moment on July 13, 2024, which Benjamin describes as a pivotal instance that “restored honor to manhood and fatherhood” across America.Benjamin, who has written extensively on fatherhood and family dynamics in his books No Child Without A Dad and Breaking The Father Code, has created the nomination website fatheroftheyearaward.com to formalize this movement. He envisions it as a symbolic effort to revive traditional values of masculinity and paternal responsibility in American society.The July 13th Moment Sparks A Cultural MovementIn a recent interview, Benjamin explained that the defining moment in this campaign was President Trump’s public response to adversity on July 13, 2024, which he calls the “Fight, fight, fight!” declaration. For Benjamin, this moment demonstrated a father figure’s unwavering dedication to protecting his family, which he believes is emblematic of the role of a father. “The role of a father is to serve, protect, and defend his wife and children,” Benjamin said. “As a president and leader of a nation, the male leader is charged with the role to lead, serve, protect, and defend the citizens of the country just like a father protects and defends his family.”Benjamin draws a clear parallel between the leadership role of a president and that of a father within a family, stating that “as a father is to his family, so a president is to the nation.” This comparison is the bedrock of his campaign, which he believes addresses a deeper crisis of masculine identity in America.In Benjamin’s view, men and fathers face significant marginalization in modern society, particularly in media and public discourse. He cites current cultural debates, such as the involvement of men in women’s sports and issues surrounding gender identity, as contributing factors to what he calls a “major identity crisis” facing young men and fathers today.Young Men Respond With Military ServiceThe campaign has reportedly resonated with a younger demographic, particularly men aged 18-25. Benjamin claims that Trump’s courage and steadfastness in the face of multiple legal challenges and security threats have inspired many of these young men to enlist in the American Armed Forces. “Young men 18-25 now see a father showing them what a real man should do in the face of tough times,” he stated. “Because of President Trump’s courage, these young men signed up to serve and defend our nation by joining the American Armed Forces.”Benjamin suggests that “courage is contagious,” and that Trump’s example of fighting through adversity has sparked a sense of purpose in these young individuals. “When President Trump overcame all the battles of two attempted murder attacks and dozens of court cases leveled against him, and still kept fighting, it restored honor to manhood and fatherhood,” Benjamin explained. He underscores the idea that men are called to fight and defend their families, an ethos that he believes Trump has embodied in his public life.Global Recognition Of Paternal LeadershipAs the campaign gains traction, it has attracted international attention. Benjamin points to comments made by NATO head Mark Rutte, who allegedly referred to President Trump as “Daddy,” as an indication that Trump’s paternal leadership has been recognized on a global scale. “The entire world is longing for a Daddy,” Benjamin explained, interpreting these words as a recognition of the fatherly role that Trump has come to symbolize.The campaign leader also draws attention to Trump’s leadership on the world stage, particularly his military actions such as the deployment of B2 planes in 2020 to target Iranian assets. Benjamin frames this action as a demonstration of Trump’s commitment to protecting his “family”—the American people. “When President Trump sent in our B2 planes to hit the targets in Iran, he sent a clear message to the world that he will protect his family ‘America’ at all costs,” Benjamin remarked.He also credits Trump’s strength and leadership for helping to resolve longstanding conflicts in various regions, noting that many African leaders and other global figures have been inspired by Trump’s example. According to Benjamin, Trump’s leadership has instilled a newfound respect for the role of fatherhood and masculine strength internationally.Nomination Process Designed For HealingWhile the campaign is rooted in political and cultural values, Benjamin also views the nomination process as an opportunity for healing. He addresses what he calls “Father Fracture Syndrome,” explaining that many individuals who have been affected by absent or abusive fathers can find a path to healing through this initiative.“When they nominate President Trump, they are saying we acknowledge the role, value, and function of a father,” Benjamin said. “For many abused men and women, this is a very difficult subject to talk about. But until they address their past abuse, it will continue being the cancer in their soul.” Benjamin advocates for forgiveness as a crucial step in the healing process, both for those who have suffered from absent fathers and for those who may need to reconcile painful experiences.Benjamin’s approach to healing is built on the spiritual principle of forgiveness, explaining that healing comes through the release of past hurts and the acknowledgment of the importance of the father’s role. “God, The Heavenly Father has called us to forgive those who caused us pain or abuse,” he said. “In our forgiveness or release of that violation or sin against us, we will find our own healing and restoration.”Addressing Root Causes Through Impact CentersThe Father of the Year campaign is part of a larger effort by Benjamin to address the societal symptoms resulting from the fatherhood crisis. As part of his broader mission, he is working to establish Impact Centers in communities across the United States.

No Child Without A Dad - Promo Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.