Sojourn Cellars Announces New Ownership With Established Industry Leader

Sojourn's wines and their remarkable consistency have long captivated me. When the prospect of owning this esteemed brand emerged, I seized the chance to contribute to its legacy.” — Pat Roney

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sojourn Cellars, renowned for its single-vineyard Pinot Noir , Cabernet and Chardonnay wines from the Sonoma Coast and Napa Valley, has been strategically acquired by a small group led by industry luminary Pat Roney. The investment group includes Mack Schwing, co-founder of WISE Academy and previously Director of the Wine Business Program at Sonoma State University. The terms of the sale were not disclosed.Pat Roney, current partner at Windsor Vineyards, built a distinguished career as the former CEO and Founding Partner of Vintage Wine Estates. He is known for his keen business sense, a skill forged through a foundational experience as a sommelier. While pursuing a communications degree at Northwestern University, Roney served as a sommelier at The Pump Room in Chicago, playing a role in its successful launch. This immersive experience cultivated his deep love and understanding of wine and prompted him to teach wine classes at Northwestern, ostensibly to broaden his tasting experience and ultimately dive deeper into the wine industry.Erich Bradley, Co-founder and Director of Winemaking and longtime Assistant Winemaker Rob Sanford will lead the winemaking team. Regarding the acquisition by Pat Roney, Bradley stated, "We are very excited to have someone with Pat’s level of acumen in the wine industry help us grow the brand."Regarding Sojourn Cellars, Pat Roney states, “Sojourn's wines and their remarkable consistency have long captivated me. When the prospect of owning this esteemed brand emerged, I seized the chance to contribute to its legacy.”Sojourn Cellars is gearing up for a busy year, with renovations planned for their Tasting Salon in the historic Sonoma Square and further updates to their recently redesigned labels. Fans eagerly await the unveiling of their new labels with the Winter Wine Release in January of next year.About Sojourn Cellars:Sojourn Cellars produces highly acclaimed Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines. They source fruit from celebrated vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa counties, where they work closely with vineyard owners who use world-class growing methods for cultivating grapes of the highest quality. Their hands-off winemaking style allows the character and personality of these special vineyard sites to shine through in the finished wines. Sojourn sells wine through wine releases three times a year to their allocation mailing list, wine club and subscription members. Sojourn is based in the town of Sonoma where they have a Tasting Salon featuring single-vineyard wines.If you are interested in acquiring their wines or visiting, please visit sojourncellars.com.Text to Book an Appointment: 707-609-4302

