Digital Innovations Holding Group Aims to Revolutionize AI-Powered Marketing Through IRMA Engine

CASPER, WY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter in AI-driven marketing technology begins with the official launch of Digital Innovations Holding Group (DIG) — a next-generation company focused on building one of the most advanced large language model (LLM) engines for automated marketing execution.At the heart of DIG’s innovation is the IRMA Engine (Internet Reasoning Model Aggregator), a proprietary AI platform designed specifically for marketing agencies, professionals, and enterprises. Unlike generic LLMs, IRMA is engineered to automate every stage of a marketing campaign — from strategy and content creation to execution and analytics — across all major digital channels.DIG is also introducing a robust white-label program designed to empower partners across various industries. The IRMA Engine will be available for rebranding and deployment by marketing firms, advertising agencies, business associations, staffing companies, public relations and investor relations firms, as well as local municipalities. These partners will be able to offer state-of-the-art, AI-driven marketing execution under their own brands — supporting internal promotions, client services, civic messaging, product rollouts, and public awareness campaigns. With built-in automation, multichannel publishing, and performance analytics, the IRMA Engine is a plug-and-play solution for smart marketing at scale.To further expand adoption and interoperability, DIG will develop a suite of APIs (application programming interfaces) and integration tools to allow seamless connection with CRMs (customer relationship management), marketing platforms, content management systems, and third-party analytics dashboards. In addition, DIG will embrace open-source development initiatives, inviting independent developers to contribute to the IRMA Engine ecosystem by building new features, automations, plugins, and modules. This collaborative model will accelerate innovation while allowing developers to monetize their contributions through the platform.DIG is supported by a world-class advisory board of experts in technology, AI, marketing, and business strategy. Click here to view the full advisory team. About Digital Innovations Holding GroupDigital Innovations Holding Group (DIG) is an AI technology company focused on the development of advanced tools for digital marketing. Through proprietary language models, automation frameworks, and a growing developer ecosystem, DIG empowers brands, agencies, and institutions to execute intelligent, high-performance campaigns at scale.For white-label partnership inquiries, contact: partnerships@digitalinnovationsgroup.ai

