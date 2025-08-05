90-Second Professional Headshots Now Reality: Telefoto AI Launches Version 2.0

Telefoto AI analyzes your likeness from just 8 photos and can generate limitless professional portraits and headshots right from your mobile phone Telefoto AI - Now Available on iPhone and Android @ www.telefoto.ai

Mobile app creates personalized AI model to generate unlimited professional portraits, disrupting $3B photography industry with 95% cost savings

Professional headshots have always been a luxury. We're making them a tool everyone can afford.” — Kamil Mansuri, Telefoto AI

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telefoto AI launched version 2.0 today, offering professional headshots in 90 seconds for $19.99 through a mobile app that trains personalized AI models from user photos.The app addresses a critical professional need. Service professionals like lawyers and realtors rely on their online presence to build trust. Job seekers need polished headshots to stand out. Yet traditional photography costs $300-500 and requires scheduling weeks in advance.Telefoto AI creates a personalized AI model from 8 photos in just 90 seconds. Once trained, users can generate unlimited professional portraits in 4K resolution with different backgrounds, expressions, and styles. The technology maintains consistency with eyeglasses, facial hair, and professional attire.For job hunters, this means updating LinkedIn profiles immediately when applying. They can create industry-appropriate looks – formal for banking, creative for startups – without multiple photo sessions. The ability to refresh their image as appearance changes keeps profiles current.Service professionals benefit from consistent branding across platforms. Real estate agents maintain the same look across listings, social media, and marketing materials. Lawyers project trustworthiness on firm websites. The variety allows choosing photos that resonate with target clients.Businesses use Telefoto AI to standardize employee appearance on Zoom, Slack, Google Meet, and Teams. Instead of coordinating photo days or accepting mismatched selfies, HR provides employees access to create uniform professional headshots.The app includes unique features: support for headscarves, consistent eyeglasses rendering, and gender-inclusive options. Professional styles from Corporate Executive to Creative Professional help users match industry expectations.Pricing starts at $19.99 for AI model training and 40+ headshots. The credit system means users pay only for what they need. Version 2.0 features 90-second training, 4K output, and expanded customization.Founded in 2024, Telefoto AI democratizes expensive professional services through AI, making professional headshots accessible regardless of budget, location, or schedule. This serves professionals in emerging markets, remote workers, and small businesses worldwide.The app supports diverse needs with various professional styles, cultural dress options, and instant generation for any professional context.Available now on iOS and Android . Learn more at https://www.telefoto.ai

