Essay Contest Honors 401(k) Participants Who Inspire Financial Literacy in the Workplace

401(k) Champion® Award

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a financial climate where 57% of American workers feel they are behind on their retirement savings (Bankrate, 2024), the need for peer mentorship and education has never been greater.

This is why it is so important to recognize individuals who encourage conversations around 401(k)s and inspire retirement readiness in the workplace. Enter 401(k) Champions®, everyday 401(k) participants who take initiative, share knowledge, and lead by example. In recognition of these financial literacy heroes Julie Jason and her firm, Jackson, Grant, proudly announce the launch of this year’s 401(k) Champion® Essay Competition.

“Effective 401(k) participation is all about making sound choices today instead of waiting until tomorrow.” —Julie Jason, JD, LLM, founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc., sponsor of the 401(k) Champion® Competition.

The 401(k) Champion® Competition seeks to:

• Encourage 401(k) participants to share their knowledge of how to maximize their 401(k)s with their peers.

• Inspire non-participants to enroll and seek guidance from mentors.

• Recognize those who foster retirement readiness discussions.

• Celebrate 401(k) participants who demonstrate 401(k) leadership.

About the 401(k) Champion® Award

Created and sponsored by Julie Jason, JD, LLM, award-winning author and founder of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc., the 401(k) Champion® Award is a national essay contest that recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment to retirement planning and financial education. This year, three outstanding 401(k) participants will be named 401(k) Champions®, each receiving a cash award of $1,000. The award program encourages applications from 401(k) participants dedicated to promoting financial wellness and retirement preparedness. There is no fee to apply. Learn more at https://401kchampion.com/.

How to Participate in the 401(k) Champion® Competition

If you’re a 401(k) Plan Participant

• If you love your 401(k), apply for the title of 401(k) Champion® by entering the essay contest at https://401kchampion.com/

• Tell your friends, coworkers and mentors to compete for the title.

• Share the news of the 401(k) Champion® Competition with friends and family.

If you’re eligible but not participating in your 401(k) plan

• You won’t be able to compete this year, enroll now to participate next year.

• Seek information from HR about matching, vesting, and benefits.

• Find a mentor who can assist you in further understanding and utilizing your 401(k).

If you’re a 401(k) Plan Sponsor

• Encourage your employees to compete for the National 401(k) Champion® title.

• Talk with us about sponsoring your own company-wide 401(k) Champion® Essay Contest.

• Visit the “For Employers” section of the website for more information: https://401kchampion.com/for-employers/

Important Dates

• 401(k) Champion® Application Deadline: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

• 401(k) Champion® Winners Announced: Friday, September 5, 2025, National 401(k) Day®

As we live longer and retire later, the stakes are high -- but so is the opportunity for 401(k) participants who recognize the benefits of maximizing their 401(k)s.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to get involved, visit https://401kchampion.com/ or contact Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. at (203) 322-1198 or info@401kChampion.com.

About Jackson, Grant

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc., an independent fiduciary boutique founded by Julie Jason to serve high-net-worth families, sponsors the 401(k) Champion® Award on a pro bono basis as part of the firm’s mission to promote financial literacy education for people of all financial means. For more information, visit https://jacksongrant.us/

For more information about Ms. Jason, go to https://juliejason.com/. There you will see references to Ms. Jason’s books and columns, which have received recognition for excellence in financial literacy education (the EIFLE Award) and clarity in writing (the CLARION Award). Her latest book, an EIFLE Award winner, “The Discerning Investor: Personal Portfolio Management in Retirement for Lawyers (and Their Clients),” published by the American Bar Association, focuses on the importance of lawyers and their clients in preparing for the move into retirement. The book was also honored with the New York State Society of CPA’s Excellence in Financial Journalism Award.

