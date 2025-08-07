WorkforceInstitute.io Opens Fall Enrollment for AI, UX & Marketing Programs Certified by U.S. Universities

Enrollment now open for university-certified programs in AI, UX, and Marketing; start your career transformation!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workforce Institute Opens Enrollment for University-Backed Career Programs in AI, UX & MarketingThree high-demand programs launch new cohorts as employers struggle to hire AI analysts, UX designers, and Digital Marketers.Workforce Institute will begin new cohorts in August and September for its three flagship career programs, developed in partnership with four U.S. universities. The programs are designed to equip learners with job-ready skills in the most in-demand roles of 2025, where employers report persistent hiring challenges.► The Numbers Tell the StoryRecent industry reports highlight the scale of the workforce skills gap:• 74% of U.S. employers struggle to find qualified talent (ManpowerGroup, 2025)• 87% of organizations expect to face skills gaps in the coming years (McKinsey & Company, 2024)• 32–35% of companies face hiring obstacles in AI due to talent shortages and rising salary demands (ITPro, 2024)"We're seeing companies post the same job openings for months," said Hawama Sattar, CEO of Workforce Institute. "Meanwhile, we have people who want these careers but don't know where to start. That’s the gap we’re filling."► University-Certified ProgramsWorkforce Institute delivers its training in collaboration with:• University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) uta.workforceinstitute.io• Hofstra University (Continuing Education) hofstra.workforceinstitute.io• Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) neiu.workforceinstitute.io• Santa Clara University (SCU) scu.workforceinstitute.ioThese partnerships combine flexible, career-focused learning with respected university support, helping students access high-impact training and real-world career outcomes.► Programs Starting August & September Generative AI Data Analyst (12 weeks)Learn Python, SQL, and GenAI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Build 3 portfolio projects using real company datasets. UI/UX Design (24 weeks)Master user research, wireframing, prototyping, and testing. Graduate with a 5-project portfolio including mobile app and website redesigns. Digital Marketing (10 weeks)Gain hands-on experience with Google Analytics, social strategy, and AI-powered marketing tools. Final project includes running a live campaign with a real ad budget.All programs are fully online, feature live instruction twice per week, and include career coaching through graduation and beyond.► Real OutcomesWorkforce Institute tracks and publishes student success data six months after graduation. Among recent cohorts:• 78% of graduates land jobs in their field of study• 34% receive job offers before completing the program• $56,000 average starting salary for entry-level roles“We see consistent success across diverse student profiles, including career changers, working parents, and those entering the workforce for the first time.”► Built for Real LifeThese programs are designed for real people: working adults, career changers, recent grads, and learners looking for flexible, accessible alternatives to traditional degrees. Students benefit from live sessions (also recorded), flexible deadlines, and career coaching available evenings and weekends."We see everyone from 18-year-olds avoiding college debt to 45-year-olds pivoting into tech," said Duain Reynolds, Partnerships & Career Coordinator. "Some want to earn sooner. Others need a second chance. We meet them where they are."Program tuition averages around $5,000, and a variety of financing options are available to support accessibility, including payment plans, employer-sponsored education, and limited scholarships.► Enrollment Information• August cohorts close. August 15• September cohorts close. September 12Class sizes are limited per program to ensure individual attention and mentorship.🔗 Learn more and apply today: https://workforceinstitute.io Have questions?Connect with an Admissions Advisor at 855-957-5522 or admissions@pacelearn.org

