DermAlign Medical Aesthetics now uses this minimally non-surgical cosmetic treatment called PDO Thread Lift as an alternative to the standard Surgical Facelift.

LANGHORNE , PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermAlign Medical Aesthetics Removes Wrinkles with Ease

August 7, 2025

DermAlign Medical Aesthetics based in Langhorne, Pa, would like to reach out to residents who may be in search of anti-aging medical spa treatments. This Med Spa offers a wide range of medical spa treatments with a special emphasis on wrinkle removal techniques. DermAlign Medical Aesthetics is a boutique med spa committed to providing exceptional cosmetic care using the latest non-surgical technologies. With a strong emphasis on natural beauty, safety, and personalized service, so whether you’re looking for Injectables, Micro-Needling, PDO Thread Lifting, Sexual Wellness, Medical Grade Weight Loss, Hair Restoration, PRP or the latest Hollywood Salmon Sperm PDRN DermAlign Medical Aesthetics has you covered. The Medical Staff at DermAlign Medical Aesthetics invests in over 100 Continuing Education hours per year ensuring that their patients receive the most advance & update treatments and thus allowing DermAlign Medical Aesthetic to be a leader in medical aesthetics field.

Ekata Rushi PA-C, Founder of DermAlign Medical Aesthetics looks forward to providing quality, effective treatments to her patients. While DermAlign Medical Aesthetics mainly services the Mainline, Bryn Mawar, Bluebell, King of Prussia, New Hope, Bucks, Montgomery County PA. & Mercer & Hunterdon County NJ. “Men and women throughout the country as far as Alabama to Miami Fl. fly in to see Ekata Rushi PA-C. Patients can finally look and feel their best with the help of DermAlign Medical Aesthetics. Ekata Rushi PA-C at DermAlign Medical Aesthetics is a leading Aesthetic Medicine Physician Associate who offers her patients the latest in Wellness and Aesthetic solutions.

Ekata specializes in the “30 minute nonsurgical face lift” using PDO Threads. Using the most advance Facelift techniques that she learned from the world leading plastic surgeons. So even if you’re looking for the best wrinkle removal treatments, DermAlign Med Spa utilizes many non-invasive techniques and treatments that can help remove wrinkles from the faces of our patients. One very popular option that is offered at the Med spa is the insertion of dermal fillers, which can help smooth out one’s skin and minimize the appearance of moderate to deep grooves and wrinkles. The spa uses clinically tested and proven dermal fillers from dependable producers like JUVÉDERM® to fill in areas where the patient may have lost volume. The advanced dermal fillers used by Ekata Rushi PA-C are made to last a long time, and one can expect the effects to last up to years.

While dermal fillers can boost the appearance of one’s skin on an immediate basis, it is still important to take care of one’s skin and protect it in order to lessen the effects of aging. DermAlign Medical Aesthetics offers its own Medical Grade Skin line solutions to help patients maintain the appearance of their skin. Ekata Rushi PA-C also offers her patients advice on how to avoid wrinkles.

“Once Ekata Rushi PA-C gets you started on your custom anti-aging regimen you will begin to notice the benefits of injectables and Medical grade Skin products, you need to start looking at preventive skincare,” says Ekata. “Granted, you’re still going to age, so you can’t stop all wrinkles from forming. However, you can certainly work to lessen your risk of deep wrinkles and other signs of aging. The best way to prevent wrinkles is to minimize sun exposure and wear sunscreen daily. DermAlign Medical Aesthetics has an entire line of protective products that offer SPF protection. Some products are even tinted and blend in perfectly underneath your makeup. Schedule your anti-aging consultation at DermAlign Medical Aesthetics and take control of your wrinkles.”

Ekata Rushi PA-C has over 14 years of Neurosurgical & Weight loss surgical and Emergency Medicine Experience. After over a decade of high-intensity medical & surgical care, she turned her attention to aesthetics, pursuing her passion for artistry and long-term patient care. Ekata lives in Newtown with her husband and two daughters and is deeply involved in the local community. At DermAlign, her mission is simple: to educate, empower, and enhance every patient’s natural beauty with safe, effective, and proven treatments. and is considered a leader in the cosmetic medicine industry.

A number of Ekata patients have left excellent reviews of her work. One review on the DermAlign Medical Aesthetics GMB listing, from a patient named Edina “Omg I can’t say enough she is absolutely wonderful, check out my before and after pictures- also she called me in the evening and left me message to remind me of the aftercare needed, and the next day also to see how I was doing, you do not find anyone who will care enough to call and check on you anywhere !!! She is an amazing artist with her work; I will definitely be back also check her out on Instagram! "

Another patient, Melissa “New Botox/Xeomin patient appointment today. The staff was very friendly & knowledgeable. Took their time to explain everything in detail. Didn’t feel rushed. I definitely will be returning.”

