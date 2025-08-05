Time to Attain a New Cognitive Skill – Manifesting Your DPS by Motivational Speaker David B. Rich is Now Available

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motivational Speaker David B. Rich is turning a new page in life by publishing his book Manifesting Your DPS . His new book guides people who struggle to realize their dreams. In the book, he claims that dreams and goals are more like locations rather than ideas which people usually believe.His book is a unique take on achieving goals and realizing dreams by guiding oneself as if following a map. To do so, it introduces a new cognitive technique from the author’s own discoveries. He calls it the DPS or Dream Positioning System in the book, which works like a GPS for achieving goals and ambitions.In the book, the author shares a practical approach to learning DPS. To prove the value and effectiveness of his discoveries, the author shares his real-life experiences. He is teaching the readers to learn this skill and adopt it as second nature, improving their chances of achieving greatness.His book’s contents are like one-on-one training from the author, giving the reader the experience of a live training session. It motivates them as if they are in one of the author’s seminars, inspiring them to take action. This book is not a mere work of literature but a complete professional training course from the author.Rich’s intentions for this book were to provide a guide for achieving dreams, as effective as a GPS for finding locations. Hence, he named the book Manifesting Your DPS.About the AuthorDavid B. Rich is a motivational speaker and professional trainer. He is a person who believes in the limitless potential of himself. That’s how he boosts diverse experiences from being a retired military veteran to being an active and certified scuba diving instructor. His skills and prowess do not end there but extend to peace advocacy. He is a member of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI-USA), a Buddhist organization striving for world peace and individual happiness for over 45 years.

