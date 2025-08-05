1966 Grateful Dead "Skeleton & Roses" Concert Poster Headlines Historic Auction

The Dawn of Psychedelia Concert Poster Auction featuring 8 major Museum Rarities is open for bids

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art of Rock, a leading name in vintage concert poster auctions, is offering the finest quality 1966 Grateful Dead "Skeleton & Roses" Signature Series concert poster to ever appear at public auction. The poster has been independently authenticated and graded 9.6 by CGC and has been signed by the artist, Stanley Mouse.

" This incredible concert poster is part of The Dawn of Psychedelia Collection, an offering of 8 major museum rarities from 1965 and 1966, when the fusion of art, music and social change sparked a global counterculture revolution," says Scott Tilson, founder of Art of Rock. "No other concert poster auction has ever matched the rarity, quality and historical importance being presented to collectors right now."

Other lots include:

The finest known 1966 "Can You Pass The Acid Test" Grateful Dead handbill signed by the artist, Wes Wilson.

The finest known 1965 Fillmore Auditorium concert poster where the band formally known as "The Warlocks" performed for the first time as "The Grateful Dead."

The finest known 1966 Jefferson Airplane "Tribal Stomp" handbill signed by the artist, Wes Wilson.

"Each lot in the auction has been independently authenticated and graded by CGC, so collectors can bid with confidence," added Tilson. "CGC is the trusted world leader in providing impartial, third party expert opinions of collectibles."

The auction is now open for bidding and closes on August 14, 2025 at 9:00pm ET. To check out the auction, click here.

