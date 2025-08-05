IMSTA FESTA Returns to Miami with Lu Diaz, Lex Borrero, Angelo Carretta, and Other Music Industry Professionals

Music Industry Heavy-Hitters at IMSTA FESTA Miami

Free one-day festival with music tech workshops and master classes in business, law, mixing, production, and more.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Music Software Trade Association (IMSTA) is thrilled to announce the return of IMSTA FESTA Miami on Saturday, August 23, 2025 at SAE Institute Miami—a long-anticipated comeback to one of North America’s most vibrant music cities.This year’s festival features an elite roster of industry professionals, including:• Lu Diaz – GRAMMY-winning mix engineer and producer (DJ Khaled, Beyoncé, Pitbull)• Lex Borrero – Visionary music executive and co-manager for Will Smith• Angelo Carretta – GRAMMY-winning vocal producer and mixing engineer• Franklin Socorro – Multi-GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum engineer• Memo Parra and Andres Shaq - Warner Music GroupThey’ll be joined by other major players from across the music and audio production landscape for an unforgettable day of learning, networking, and inspiration.IMSTA FESTA Miami brings together the region’s music-making community with top global music technology companies for a free, all-day celebration of music creation. Attendees will experience:• Hands-on product demonstrations with cutting-edge tools• Expert panels and industry roundtables• Skill-building master classes led by renowned professionals• One-on-one Song Reviews with seasoned engineers and producers• Networking with fellow creatives, educators, and brand representatives• Exciting giveaways throughout the dayAdmission is free with registration, and complimentary breakfast will be provided to the first 100 guests. IMSTA welcomes all music creators—from seasoned professionals and educators to students, indie artists, producers, beatmakers, engineers, and songwriters.To register and view the growing schedule of classes and sessions, visit: https://imsta.org/2025_miami.php

