Premier Press Acquires Direct Mail Provider POD4Print to Grow Enterprise Offerings

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Press , a nationally recognized leader in print, marketing, and brand solutions, has acquired POD4Print, a direct mail company that has served clients across Oregon for over 23 years. The acquisition strengthens Premier’s position in the direct mail space, with a strong emphasis on the healthcare and financial sectors—two markets where data integrity, speed, and precision are paramount.“We’re excited to welcome the new team to our organization. This acquisition brings together complementary strengths, creating new opportunities for growth, innovation, and shared learning for both companies,” said Juli Cordill, Premier Press CMO/Managing Director.The newly expanded organization will continue to uphold rigorous data management protocols and procedures. With this acquisition, Premier not only grows its personalized direct mail capacity but also reinforces its reputation for delivering high-touch service, accurate execution, and secure handling of complex data-driven campaigns."POD4Print’s culture and approach to finding enterprise solutions for clients match Premier’s vision. There is a strong mutual respect for what each company has achieved in the marketplace, and we are excited to build on that together,” said Chris Feryn, Premier Press President.The acquisition aligns with Premier Press’s long-standing commitment to investing in its people, technology, and processes to stay ahead of evolving client needs. With a combined team of over 200 employees and sustained business growth, Premier is poised to deliver even more efficient, secure, and enterprise-scale direct mail solutions to a broader range of clients."Joining forces with Premier Press is an exciting next step for us. We’ve built our business over the past 23 years by focusing on quality, service, and trust—and those are values Premier shares,” said Rob Williams, POD4Print President. “Together, we’ll be able to offer even more to our clients, with speed, scale, and innovation."The vast knowledge and expertise that POD4Print brings to the direct mail space complements Premier Press’s already robust offerings in branded merchandise, packaging, and creative services, further enhancing its position as a comprehensive partner for enterprise clients. The integration will provide new and existing customers with access to faster turnarounds, more innovative solutions, and a broader range of production and data tools.About Premier PressPremier Press is a privately held, women-owned creative production company based in Portland, Oregon. The team of creators and makers was founded in 1974 on one guiding principle: to quickly and efficiently support its customers’ needs by bringing their ideas to life. Premier is one of the largest creative production companies on the West Coast, supporting full-scope campaigns with services including digital and offset printing, retail graphics production and distribution, data management, personalized direct mail, packaging, design and fulfillment services, and more. The company has won several awards, including Oregon Manufacturer of the Year. Premier Press is carbon-neutral, wind-powered, and Sustainable Green Printing Partnership-certified. Learn more at www.premierpress.com

