Project Sunshine Appoints Meghan Moloney as New Chief Executive Officer

Meg Moloney, New CEO of Project Sunshine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Sunshine , a leading nonprofit organization that delivers the healing power of play to children with medical needs through trained and dedicated volunteers, today announced the appointment of Meghan Moloney as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 4, 2025. Moloney succeeds Whitney Namm Pollack following her successful tenure leading the organization.With more than 25 years of nonprofit leadership experience, Moloney is known as a highly entrepreneurial and strategic leader. She most recently served as Executive Director of Children of Bellevue, the largest hospital auxiliary in the NY Health and Hospital system. Earlier in her career, she held executive roles at Points of Light, Girl Scouts of the USA, and New York Cares.“We are thrilled to welcome Meghan Moloney to Project Sunshine," said Natan Bibliowicz, Chair of the Board of Directors. "She is a dynamic talent with a deep passion for our mission and strong knowledge of our organization. Her unique skills and vision made her a natural choice to lead our organization into the future."In her new role, Moloney will focus on advancing Project Sunshine’s mission and building on the organization’s legacy of growth and impact as it serves more than 250,000 children and families, partners with 500 hospitals and health systems, and collaborates with 18,000 volunteers.“I’m honored to join Project Sunshine and lead an organization that delivers such incredible impact,” said Moloney. “This mission is close to my heart and I have seen firsthand the difference our volunteers make in the lives of children and families. I can’t wait to work alongside our board, amazing team, dedicated volunteers and supporters, and our community partners to build on what’s been accomplished and grow to new heights.”About Project SunshineFor more than 25 years, Project Sunshine has delivered the healing power of play to children with medical needs through a dedicated network of trained volunteers. With programs such as Here to Play (in-person sessions), Kits for Play (curated activity kits), and Teleplay (live virtual play sessions), Project Sunshine reaches over 250,000 pediatric patients and families annually across 500 medical facilities in the U.S. and internationally. For additional information visit: https://projectsunshine.org or contact media@projectsunshine.org

