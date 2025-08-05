New Century Labs and ACHS Partner to Expand Direct Lab Testing Access for Holistic Health Students and Practitioners

ACHS teams with New Century Labs to offer direct access to blood testing—gut, hormone, and wellness panels—on-demand, no doctor visit, no insurance required.

LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Century Labs (NCL), the nation’s leading direct-to-consumer lab testing company since 2014, is proud to announce a new partnership with the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), a global leader in online holistic health and integrative medicine education.This partnership empowers ACHS students, faculty, and alumni to directly access a wide range of advanced lab tests—from hormone panels and micronutrient assessments to gut health and environmental toxin screening. Whether used for personal wellness or integrated into professional practice, these tools support informed, functional, and proactive care.“This partnership isn’t just academic—it’s practical,” said Adel Morgan, Founder of New Century Labs. “Whether you’re a student learning about root cause medicine, a faculty member staying proactive with your own health, or an alumnus running a wellness business, you now have affordable access to the same testing that powers integrative and functional medicine worldwide.”Alumni with active health practices can also leverage New Century Labs to order tests for their patients—expanding their service offerings without insurance barriers or delays.New Century Labs eliminates the traditional obstacles to lab testing by offering nationwide, direct-access ordering with no insurance or physician referral required. Results are delivered via secure online portal, enabling faster, more autonomous decision-making.With this collaboration, ACHS and NCL are giving the next generation of holistic health professionals the diagnostic tools they need to lead by example—by testing earlier, thinking critically, and supporting whole-person care.To learn more about New Century Labs, visit www.newcenturylabs.com To learn more about ACHS, visit www.achs.edu

