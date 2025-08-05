Ascendo AI Revolutionizes Support Efficiency with Major Resolution Agent Update

New "File View," real-time feedback, and smart caching empower teams to validate AI-generated answers instantly and shape AI intelligence on the fly.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendo AI today announced a significant upgrade to its Resolution Agent, featuring critical enhancements to the Search Agent module and Gen On Fly capabilities. This release directly addresses user needs for traceability, accuracy, and responsiveness in AI-driven support workflows, ensuring answers are grounded in verifiable sources and continuously refined by real-world feedback.Navigate Documents Like a Pro: File View Transparency-Ascendo AI’s Search Agent now features File View, replacing vague integration labels with a precise file-level breakdown in the Data source dropdown. This eliminates guesswork when validating AI-generated responses:-Instantly trace answers to individual documents (e.g., specific PDFs or tabs), even within multipart uploads.-Prioritize critical sources in complex data environments, accelerating validation for support teams.Why it matters: “Truth isn’t just in the answer, it’s in the trail. Now you see it.”Shape Your AI’s Genius: GenOnFly In-App Feedback-Users can now upvote or downvote responses directly in the Search Agent interface. When downvoting, contextual feedback (e.g., inaccuracy, ambiguity) is captured to refine future outputs:-Upvotes signal ideal responses (“Perfect. More like this”).-Downvotes trigger actionable insights, driving continuous model improvement.Why it matters: “Your insights become the tuning fork for our models. Smarter AI, shaped by you, for you.”Performance & Usability Upgrades:1. GenOnFly Smart Caching-Identical prompts now retrieve cached results instantly, slashing wait times.-Reduces redundant computation, boosting scalability during peak workloads.2. Search Agent Intelligence Boost-Device Service History Grouping: One-click grouping of records into interactive, date-sorted cards.-Customizable Part Tables: Drag-and-drop fields to align with workflow priorities.- Enhanced Solution Generation: Suppresses responses to invalid queries. Sources answers only from relevant files for precision.Built for Real-World Trust-“Support isn’t about black-box magic, it’s about trust earned through transparency,” said Karpagam Narayanan, CEO of Ascendo AI. “With File View, teams validate answers at the source. With in-app feedback, they directly shape the AI’s growth. Every update reflects our commitment to user-centered, high-performance AI.”Availability-These updates are live in Ascendo’s Resolution Agent. Learn more at www.ascendo.ai About Ascendo AIAscendo AI is the leading Agentic AI platform helping service and support teams operationalize knowledge, optimize resolutions, and future-proof talent with intelligent assistants. Designed for healthcare, field service, and high-complexity industries, Ascendo AI empowers organizations to deploy AI agents that collaborate like your best experts.

