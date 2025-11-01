Ascendo AI at The Agent Factory by Google Cloud

Ascendo AI, Powered by Google Gemini Enterprise, Guides the AI-First Enterprise, Moving Past Hype to Operationalize Orchestrated Agents at Scale.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascendo AI confirmed its status as a category leader in enterprise automation, reflecting on the massive impact generated by its autonomous AI Agents showcased at the recent "The Agent Factory by Google Cloud" event, held at Google HQ (October 22-23). The core narrative is that while the industry is distracted by the noise of basic Agentic AI features, Ascendo AI, using Google Gemini Enterprise, was the first to recognize and deliver the power of true domain-specific LLMs and orchestrated ecosystems of agents. This timely offer is a great opportunity for Enterprise companies to take advantage of a unique pilot program.Beyond the Feature Hype: The Ascendo-Google Advantage -Ascendo AI is guiding the AI-first enterprise, operationalizing AI at scale by replacing abstract features with real-world Agent-to-Agent (A2A) collaboration. Its vision of having workflows fully automated end-to-end is now a production reality, leading in actual implementations, not just messaging hype. We are leading in actual production implementations, not just messaging hype. The agents run fully integrated with Gemini Enterprise, maintaining native privacy control and access policies while keeping to the highest standards.A company spokesperson stated, "We deliver not just features, but powerful AI Agents working together in orchestrated ecosystems. We have taken the promise of AI and delivered the Goldilocks Zone of data and process, resulting in unmatched returns for the world's most complex operations." This platform exemplifies the next generation of autonomous agents—intelligent digital coworkers capable of dynamic, context-aware collaboration using the A2A protocol.Unprecedented ROI: Production Results That Redefine Enterprise AIThe evidence presented highlights Ascendo AI’s role in solving the most critical operational challenges across high-tech, medical devices, and industrial manufacturing - industries grappling with a severe skills shortage and the "silver tsunami" of retiring expert knowledge. The results are transformative.For Nokia, Ascendo AI agents cut a complex two-week troubleshooting process down to just 4 hours before an issue even happens, leading to a dramatic 95% escalation reduction. This was achieved by agents autonomously pulling system information, identifying the root cause, predicting necessary parts, and tying that data to the logistics supply chain.In terms of workforce productivity, customers are now seeing up to a 500% increase in sales capacity by having an AI Agent working alongside their workforce, elevating all employees to the level of the top 10% of the workforce. Furthermore, EDF Renewables, a $153 billion utility vendor and joint customer with Google, was able to deploy their first AI Agent in a stunning 40 minutes, immediately using it for field service teams repairing windmills and solar panels. Overall, Ascendo AI offers 16 AI agents that facilitate over 1,800 out-of-the-box workflows.The Ecosystem: Manufacturing Knowledge at ScaleAscendo AI’s platform is the engine for Universal Product Intelligence. Just the Knowledge Agent alone has solved the documentation lag by autonomously generating 10 million pieces of new knowledge - technical manuals, maintenance operating procedures (MOPs), standard operating procedures (SOPs), and more. This knowledge is synthesized from immense complexity, including 22 instances of Salesforce alone and experience from servicing over 10,200 different products.This orchestrated system, featuring capabilities like A2A handoffs, allows agents to manage complexity, ensuring the customer's technical documentation is accurate and functional across 161 different languages, measured by accuracy akin to Google's top search results. The system is designed for safety and scalability, reducing the two weeks to two years of onboarding time previously required in complex industries.Ascendo AI delivers instant, enterprise-grade AI - fully MCP and A2A compatible - backed by its status as an active Google Cloud Partner. Trusted by global brands, our solutions are production-ready from day one, accelerating transformation across the enterprise sector.Do you not want to be left out from hiring AI agents to help your field service technicians? Reach out to find out which agent will be best suited for your company!

The Agent Factory: Ascendo AI Agents + Google Gemini Enterprise (A2A & MCP in Production)

