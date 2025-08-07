Rock Hill Turner Foundation to Host Inaugural Fundraiser in St. Louis to Benefit STEM Education and Grants

Rock Hill Turner Foundation to Honor MacDonald-Bedford LLC as Donor of the Year at Inaugural Fundraiser

The mission of the Foundation is to support STEM and Environmental organizations through scholarships, grants, and human and tangible resources.” — Brigadier General (BG, USA, Ret.) C. David Turner, CEO

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Rock Hill Turner Foundation (RHTF) announces that it will host an inaugural major fundraising event on Saturday 20 September from 1 PM - 5 PM at The Lucas Schoolhouse, 1220 Allen Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. The purpose of the event is to raise funds to help support its mission ‘to support STEM and Environmental organizations through scholarships, grants, human and tangible resources, and activity participation for the purposes of education and preservation.’ The fundraising event will feature musical entertainment by Mr. Julius Williams, ‘Man of 1000 Voices’, as well as a silent auction and a sumptuous appetizer buffet.Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the Rock Hill Turner Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to promoting and supporting individuals and organizations in STEM disciplines. The Foundation is led by its three founders, Brigadier General (BG, USA, Ret.) C. David Turner, Chief Executive Officer (CEO); Ms. Jeri L. W. Turner, Esquire, President; and Mr. Ronald (Ron) Moore, President of Synergy Construction Group, St. Louis, Missouri, Chief Operating Officer (COO).BG David Turner, CEO, states, “The vision of the RHT Foundation is to offer experiences and resources for individuals to have access to STEM professional opportunities, and provide monetary gifts for natural resource environments, including but not limited to improved and unimproved land, water and animal concerns.”“Through our website, the Foundation will highlight the impact of our support, as we aim to raise awareness about the importance of STEM education, accept contributions to further our cause, and inspire others to join us in shaping a brighter future,” expressed Ms. Jeri Turner, President.Mr. Ron Moore, COO, added, "We are delighted to host our inaugural fundraiser in the vicinity of the Rock Hill Turner Park which is surrounded by the neighborhood that inspired the creation of this foundation. Just as St. Louis represents the intersection of exploration, industry, and the complexities of American history, we are motivated to make the foundation a supporter of environmental exploration and education so that American industry can fashion a better future for all.”As an annual tradition, the fundraiser will recognize the major donor for the past year. The 2025 honoree is MacDonald-Bedford LLC (M-B), an Architectural and Engineering firm, based in North Carolina. M-B, a proven and reliable Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, offering specialized expertise in architectural, engineering, and environmental services as well as the management of programs, projects, and construction. Event Tickets and Donation information available at https://www.rockhillturner.org/events

