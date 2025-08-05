‘Ain’t Done Just Yet’ Brings Laughter, Tears, And Bucket List Dreams to Kickstarter

Cast of "Ain't Done Just Yet"

Denver-based musical for seniors “Ain’t Done Just Yet” has launched a campaign to fund further production of its rollicking Broadway-style musical & music video

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a Denver-based stage musical, written for seniors, performed by seniors, is now stepping onto the national stage. “Ain’t Done Just Yet” , the heartfelt and hilarious musical revue created by Russel Lubliner (writer/producer/director) and Jack Hardman (composer), is now live on Kickstarter with the goal of raising $23,000 to produce a full-scale music video to stream freely for seniors everywhere.The crowdfunding campaign debuted last week on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/159496450/aint-done-just-yet-rollicking-stage-musical-for-seniors “As far as I know, there’s never been a Broadway style musical written for seniors…the show is a true unicorn,” said Russel Lubliner, CEO of Bucket List Productions, a not-for-profit corporation.Already playing to rave reviews at senior centers across Colorado, this original revue features 15 songs that dig deep into the universal truths of aging: love, loss, resilience and reinvention. The cast includes four professional senior singer-actors, a pianist and a recently added percussionist, who bring authenticity, humor, and a joyous chemistry to every performance.Lubliner will be offering rewards on the Kickstarter website for 35 days at a deeply discounted rate to secure early funding for production costs and ensure the finished video can reach isolated and homebound seniors via YouTube and community broadcasts, as well as a future nationwide tour.“Seniors are largely ignored when it comes to relatable entertainment, and Kickstarter gives me a chance to make a music video that will enable seniors everywhere to experience the excitement of seeing a Broadway-type musical written just for them,” said Lubliner.The campaign is live on Kickstarter and is scheduled to wrap up on September 2. Lubliner says that the company plans to immediately get to work for a Q4 2025 music video release.

