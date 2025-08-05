Wings for Widows and Budge Inc. Partner to Deliver Trusted, Holistic Debt Relief for Widowed Families

Studies show that 71 percent of widowed women report paying off debt has become moderately or much more difficult since their spouse’s passing.

Wings for Widows partners with Budge Inc. to offer widowed families free expert-led financial coaching and a trusted, holistic debt relief platform.

Our clients face hundreds of hours of daunting decisions after a loss. By integrating Budge with our coaching, widowed families gain clarity so they can focus on rebuilding, not on the fine print.” — Chris Bentley, Founder & Executive Director, Wings for Widows

NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wings for Widows and Budge Inc. have joined forces to deliver trusted, holistic debt relief to widowed families. Wings for Widows, the only nonprofit in the U.S. offering pro bono CFP®‑credentialed financial coaching to newly widowed spouses, and Budge Inc., a fintech platform dedicated to helping consumers compare debt strategies and avoid predatory solutions, announced today a strategic partnership. This collaboration brings together Budge’s intuitive, side‑by‑side debt comparison tools with Wings for Widows’ compassionate, expert guidance, simplifying debt management at a moment when families are at their most vulnerable.

Widowed households often experience a sharp drop in income after the loss of a spouse. Studies show that 71 percent of widowed women report paying off debt has become moderately or much more difficult since their spouse’s passing, and 37 percent struggle specifically with managing and repaying debt on the reduced income.¹ Meanwhile, the debt relief market is crowded with questionable advice and practices, leaving grieving families unsure which solutions to trust.

Through this partnership, Wings for Widows will integrate Budge’s free platform into its new Debt Management Hub, giving clients a single dashboard to enter debts, compare payoff strategies, and map personalized repayment plans. Volunteer CFP® coaches will use Budge’s real‑time dashboards during one‑on‑one sessions, transforming data‑driven insights into actionable next steps. The combined service is available at no cost through Wings for Widows’ website and virtual coaching sessions, bringing trusted debt guidance to families nationwide.

Chris Bentley, Founder and Executive Director of Wings for Widows, said, “After a loss, clients face hundreds of hours of daunting decisions. By integrating Budge’s transparent comparison tools with CFP®‑led coaching, widowed families gain clarity and confidence so they can focus on healing and rebuilding rather than deciphering fine print.” Josh Crabbe, CEO and Co‑Founder of Budge Inc., added, “We’re honored to partner with Wings for Widows to break down barriers in the debt relief space and offer widowed individuals a clear, compassionate path to financial stability.”

Founded in 2018, Wings for Widows is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring financial confidence for newly widowed individuals through a network of volunteer CFP® coaches who deliver compassionate advice and financial literacy education at no cost.

Launched in 2021, Budge Inc. offers a free, all‑in‑one platform that organizes debts, compares payoff strategies, and connects consumers with vetted partners, empowering financial professionals to provide trusted recommendations without any sales pitch.

Media Contacts

Budge Inc. — Josh Crabbe, CEO, Josh.Crabbe@budge.app

Wings for Widows — Chris Bentley, Executive Director, Chris.Bentley@wingsforwidows.org

Source: .¹Women and Financial Wellness Study – Her Wealth, Prudential Financial

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.