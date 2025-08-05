Country Superstars Lonestar to Headline 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball

Lonestar headlines Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball Nov. 15 at the Ranger Arena at Expo Square Holly Standlee, 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron's Ball Chair The Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball is Oklahoma’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to kick up your boots and give cancer the boot — the 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball, Oklahoma’s largest single-night fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, is bringing Lonestar to the stage for a night that promises to leave you “Amazed.”The legendary country band, best known for chart-toppers like “Amazed” and “My Front Porch Looking In,” will headline the event on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Ranger Arena at Expo Square. This Western-themed evening will combine incredible live music, festive food and drinks, a high-energy live and silent auction, and the chance to make a life-saving difference for cancer patients across Oklahoma.“Having Lonestar headline this year’s Ball is an absolute thrill,” says Holly Standlee, Chair of the 2025 Tulsa Cattle Baron’s Ball. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night — not just because of the entertainment, but because of the lives we’re helping. I encourage local businesses and individuals to step up as sponsors or donors. Together, we can bring hope and healing to our neighbors facing cancer.”“Our mission is urgent,” adds Dana Harris, Senior Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. “Oklahoma ranks 7th in the nation for cancer mortality. That’s not just a statistic — it represents real people in our communities. Together, we can change that. We are better together.”One of the most powerful parts of the night is the Mission Moment, also known as the Paddle Raise, benefiting the Access to Care program. This initiative provides gas cards and hotel vouchers to Oklahoma cancer patients who are struggling financially and need assistance traveling to critical appointments and treatments. You don’t have to attend the event to support this cause — donations can be made anytime.Founded in Dallas in 1974, the Cattle Baron’s Ball is a national tradition that unites communities with a shared mission: to finish the fight against cancer. In 2024, the Tulsa event raised over $542,780. This year, the goal is $600,000, and organizers are calling on individuals, businesses, and community leaders to help reach that milestone.The American Cancer Society is the largest private, not-for-profit funder of cancer research in the U.S., investing more than $5 billion since 1946. Thanks to these efforts, over 1.5 million lives have been saved in the last two decades. Locally, the ACS continues to provide essential resources and support programs for Oklahomans, including Road to Recovery, Hope Lodge, and Access to Care.Sponsorships and tickets are available now, and the ACS team will work with you to create a custom package that meets your philanthropic and marketing goals. For more information, contact Dana Harris at Dana.Harris@cancer.org.To learn more, visit us online at tulsa.acscbb.org.Let’s saddle up and ride together toward a future without cancer.

